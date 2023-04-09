Quarterbacks, Malik Benson, freshmen to watch

Alabama football is more than halfway through 2023 spring practices, the latest being its first scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The Crimson Tide ran about 125 plays over a two-hour period in the scrimmage closed to the general public and reporters.

As Alabama wraps up its third week of spring practices, here are some of our takeaways so far.

Quarterbacks remain in close competition

All indications from the program point to the fact that both quarterbacks are getting a fair chance to win the starting job. Both Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson had the opportunity to work with the first group at some point Friday.

It’s a battle that won’t likely be decided soon, but the scrimmage at least gave the coaching staff a chance to see more of Milroe and Simpson in game-like situations with the top talent. Neither is in his first year with the program, but opportunities to work with the starters were limited the past two seasons with Bryce Young holding the starting quarterback spot.

“Both quarterbacks played equally well,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said Friday. “Both of them got opportunities, and both of them, I thought, did a nice job out there managing the game.”

There’s plenty of buzz and talk around him, and he could make a quick impact. The junior-college transfer has speed, size and athleticism.

“Benson’s had a really, really good spring and is capable of stretching the field and making big plays,” Saban said Friday. “Good all-around player. He certainly is going to help us.”

The fact Benson was catching passes from Young during the Alabama pro day in March is worth noting. Benson hasn’t even played for Alabama yet.

Teammates have also spoken well of him. Junior receiver Ja’Corey Brooks said he’s been loving Benson’s energy. Cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry said Benson has been competitive and knows what he’s doing.

“He’s working very hard to be a great player for us,” McKinstry said.

Playing time won’t be attained easily for receivers, though. There seems to be good competition for snaps. Saban said Jermaine Burton and Brooks both made big plays in the scrimmage. He also said Isaiah Bond has had a really good spring.

Freshmen will need to step up early

Alabama has no shortage of mid-year players who enrolled early to join the Crimson Tide. Saban has made clear the freshmen will be important.

“I think the freshman class needs to come in and make a quick impact,” Saban said early in the spring.

A few freshmen to monitor are safety Caleb Downs and running back Justice Haynes. Downs, a five-star signee, was spotted on the field during the viral clip of Ja’Corey Brooks catching the touchdown over McKinstry in the end zone. Considering McKinstry will likely be a starter again at cornerback, that’s a good sign that Downs is already getting time with some of the top defensive players.

“Caleb Downs is doing well for a young guy, getting a lot of reps,” Saban said Friday.

Meanwhile, Haynes figures to have an opportunity to be part of the running back rotation. It’s going to be competitive, but Haynes was one of the best prospects in the 2023 class. He was the No. 2 running back and No. 24 player overall, per the 247Sports Composite.

Saban didn’t mention Haynes by name after the first scrimmage, but he seems quite encouraged by the running back room that includes Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Jam Miller and Haynes.

“They’re all very productive players,” Saban said. “All those guys can contribute to the team in some ways. They’re doing really, really well. As long as we can stay healthy at that position, I don’t think that’s an issue on our team.”

Injuries providing a chance to develop depth

Alabama is dealing with a few injuries, particularly on defense.

Saban said at the start of spring practices that edge rusher Dallas Turner and linebacker Deontae Lawson would be out for the spring.

Then on Friday, Saban said edge rusher Chris Braswell was out and that defensive end Justin Eboigbe was only playing on third down. Eboigbe is recovering from a neck injury that forced him to miss most of the 2022 season. Braswell’s injury was not specified.

“It’s an opportunity for a lot of young players to get a lot of reps,” Saban said of the absences, “a lot of opportunities for us to evaluate those guys’ progress.”

