QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

Porsche aims to have 80% of its sales come from all-electric cars by the end of the decade.

Courtesy Porsche





Iconic sports cars are going electric. The





Ford



Mustang has the all- electric Mach E. Italian luxury auto maker





Ferrari



is planning to launch its first all-electric model in 2025. And now Porsche is working on an all-electric 911.

The electric 911 could be powered by solid-state batteries supplied by





QuantumScape



(ticker: QS), according to a report from Electrek, citing an article from the German news outlet Manager Magazin. Quantum and





Porsche Automobil



(PAH3. Germany) didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.