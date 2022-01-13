QuantumScape Inks Strategic Multi-Year Agreement With Fluence

Motley Fool

Why Shares of MP Materials Skyrocketed 41% in 2021

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) finished its first calendar year as a publicly traded company after completing its merger with a special purpose acquisition company, and it was a doozy. Just as it had in the first six months of 2021, MP Materials continued to draw bullish attention from analysts in the second half of the year. Perhaps more compelling to investors than the buy ratings and price targets, however, was the commentary from Bank of America’s analyst, Lawson Winder, who said that MP Materials represents a “critical raw material supplier” for EVs, according to Thefly.com.