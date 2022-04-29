Quantumania’ & ‘The Marvels’ Swap Release Dates – The Hamden Journal

The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have swapped release dates. Both films are moving along very nicely, we hear, but Ant-Man is further along in the production process and it was a simple decision by the studio to swap the release dates.

Ant-Man 3, previously dated for July 28, 2023 now goes earlier in the year on Feb. 17, 2023.

Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, previously on that February date now goes to July 28 next year.

When it came to Marvel at CinemaCon this past week, Disney showed off the first 20 minutes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is kicking off summer next Friday on May 6, however, didn’t show off any more footage from either this year’s Thor: Love & Thunder (set for July 8, which already dropped a teaser) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11).