QUANTUMANIA Shares Retrospective and New Look

The MCU will soon wrap Phase 4. And then it will sail in Phase 5 with the third Ant-Man installment: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As you might guess from the name, the movie will take viewers into the Quantum Realm. Featuring Scott Lang, Hope van Dyne, Cassie Lang, Hank and Janet Pym, and also… Kang the Conqueror.

Recently, Marvel Studios shared a look at Ant-Man’s MCU journey in a “The Legacy of Ant-Man” special look. This video complies Ant-Man’s greatest moments and leads all the way up to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Take a look below.

Here’s everything we know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania so far.

The third Ant-Man movie is titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Plot

Marvel released the movie’s synopsis at San Diego Comic-Con, along with an exclusive tease for the convention audience. The synopsis states:

Super Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

The footage at Comic-Con showed that Scott wrote a book called Look Out for the Little Guy! He’s apparently not been quiet about how he helped save the world.

We get to see a little bit into Scott Lang’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania life in the first official trailer for the movie. And we also get sucked right into Quantum Realm, where we encounter all manner of interesting things… Including Kang the Conquerer.

Behind the Scenes

Peyton Reed is back for a third go-around with Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne. The director, who helmed both of Ant-Man’s previous solo outings, is returning to direct Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness will write the next Ant-Man film.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Cast

Marvel Studios/Andy Park

Naturally, Paul Rudd is reprising his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, alongside Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Also returning are Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfieffer as Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Marvel Studios also formally confirmed Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror. Meanwhile, Kathryn Newton will play a teenage Cassie Lang.

In the latest casting excitement, Variety reports that The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in a highly mysterious role. There is a lot of general announcement about this casting and speculation Harper will play everything from Reed Richards to M.O.D.O.K. Only time will tell.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Release Date

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere on February 17, 2023.

Originally published on December 11, 2020.