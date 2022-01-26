Qualtrics reports first $1 billion fiscal year, driving up shares 10%

The Hamden Journal

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc.
spiked 10% in extended trading Wednesday after the experience-management technology company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results. Qualtrics reported a net loss of $309.8 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $14.5 million, or 3 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The company reported an adjusted net loss of $39.4 million, or 7 cents a share. Revenue soared 48% to $316 million from $213.6 million a year ago. For the fiscal year, Qualtrics topped $1 billion for the first time. “Every company is becoming a digital company seeking a deeper connection with customers and employees,” Qualtrics Chief Executive Zig Serafin told MarketWatch. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a net loss of 2 cents a share on revenue of $298 million. Qualtrics’ stock has plunged 31.5% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index
has slid 9%.

