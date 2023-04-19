‘Qualla Bear’ weed strain by Cherokees makes NC medical marijuana history

“Qualla Bear” and “Goose Creep” are poised to be the first two unique strains of marijuana legally sold in North Carolina, developed by The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians on the eve of their medical cannabis superstore dispensary opening.

And more proprietary strains are on the way, said Forrest Parker, general manager of Qualla Enterprises Inc., the tribe’s for-profit cannabis arm.

“We are about to develop a whole lot of strains,” Parker told The Charlotte Observer on a March 28 tour of EBCI’s grow operation on the Cherokees’ 57,000-acre Qualla Boundary, 46 miles west of Asheville.

On Thursday, April 20, public access will open for medical marijuana card applications. The card enables eligible adults to purchase dispensary products. The dispensary is expected to open on Cherokee tribal land by early fall.

There appears to be growing support among North Carolina lawmakers for limited legalization of medical marijuana statewide. But for now, the Cherokee run the only legal operation, and it’s the only place in North Carolina where buying and using medical marijuana is legal.

What they’re growing is unique, too.

“There’s already over 10 or 12, 15 strains here,” Parker said. “ … There’s going to be so many. There is no limit.

“Eventually, everything that we produce will come from our in-house genetics.”

Cherokee marijuana strains

The tribe is developing strains through on-site genetics research — strains that will not only best suit their mountain environment but also yield the highest-quality cannabis, members said.

“We’ve spent about 10 months really trying to figure out what genetics really looks like for us,” Parker said. “We’re growing, cultivating in a fairly unique situation here.

“Because of the humidity, the climate, the temperature, the seasons here, the Southeast is not an easy place to cultivate cannabis, unless you’re just trying to throw money at infrastructure and do it all indoors,” he said.

A marijuana strain is a “specific variety of cannabis that has been bred for particular characteristics like aroma, potency, appearance, and effects,” according to Leafly.com.

Through plant crossbreeding and pollination — in other words, vegetative sex — thousands of named cannabis varieties have been developed worldwide.

Qualla Enterprises will release information soon about the effects and THC content of Qualla Bear and Goose Creep, including whether the strains tend to relax people or give them creative energy, and whether the strains are sativas, indicas or hybrids, Parker said.

“Testing and quality control reporting will substantiate these characteristics,” he said.

Genetics, plant coupling

“The first key if you want to grow great weed is genetics,” said James Bradley, Qualla Enterprises operations manager.

“You can have all the environmental factors on point, but if your genetics aren’t there, you just won’t grow that kind of weed,” Bradley said.

“When you seen in the glass houses big old buds, that’s because of their genetics,” he said. “It’s showcasing what they’re able to do in their environment.”

When studying weed, geneticists look to develop varieties best suited to their local environment.

“In our climate, if it’s too big and too fat, then we could end up with issues as far as mold goes,” Bradley said. “So maybe we want to look for something that flowers in less time, finishes in less time, doesn’t have as much mass. It’s things like that, that play a huge role.”

First medical marijuana in North Carolina

Many strains across the globe are named for their characteristics, such as their taste or smell, and are often clever, humorous, or a play on words.

The names of the Cherokee strains play on where members live and work.

“It seems like strain names across cannabis are kind of entertaining,” Parker said. “It’s part of the culture. You name strains after things that represent your brand, represent your crew and your team, who you are, your community, your culture, and the things you appreciate.”

The Cherokee named one of their strains “Qualla Bear.”

Get it?

Parker explains: “We’re in the Qualla Boundary, we’re Qualla Enterprises LLC.”

Qualla is pronounced like koala, the marsupial.

The tribe’s second propriety strain, “Goose Creep,” combines “Goose Creek Road” and a reference to “Creeper Weed.”

Creeper strains have proven popular among those buying medical marijuana particularly because of long-lasting effects and delivery of a strong high.

The tribe’s marijuana grow operation is along Goose Creek Road in the Birdtown community.

“We love all of our communities,” Parker said. ”We have employees and staff and family from every single community, and we’re gonna keep it that way.

“So these guys are naming things that are kind of important to our local Cherokee culture,” Parker said. “But it’s cool because it’s kind of like our modern culture, putting heritage and culture with new, innovative things. Goose Creep. Qualla Bear. Qualla Bear is fantastic.”

Credit Jeremy Griffin, one of the tribe’s medical marijuana compliance employees, for brainstorming Qualla Bear, Bradley said.