Qualcomm Stock: Chipmaker Beats Fiscal First-Quarter Targets

Wireless-chip maker Qualcomm (QCOM) late Wednesday easily beat Wall Street's expectations for the December quarter. But Qualcomm stock fell in extended trading.







The San Diego-based company earned an adjusted $3.23 a share on sales of $10.7 billion in its fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 26. Analysts had expected Qualcomm earnings of $3.01 a share on sales of $10.44 billion, according to FactSet. In the year-earlier period, Qualcomm earned $2.17 a share on sales of $8.23 billion.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, Qualcomm stock dropped 8.4%, near 172.50. During the regular session Wednesday, Qualcomm stock jumped 6.3% to close at 188.20.

Qualcomm Stock A Recent Breakout

On Nov. 5, Qualcomm stock touched a buy point of 168.04 out of a 40-week consolidation pattern, according to IBD MarketSmith charts. It decisively broke out on Nov. 15. Qualcomm stock hit a record high of 193.58 on Jan. 5 before retreating during the stock market correction.

Qualcomm was one of six semiconductor companies with earnings reports out Wednesday. The others included FormFactor (FORM), MaxLinear (MXL), Qorvo (QRVO), Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) and SiTime (SITM).

Qualcomm stock is tied for second place in IBD’s fabless semiconductor industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It shares an IBD Composite Rating of 98 out of 99 with several other semiconductor stocks including MaxLinear and SiTime. The fabless semiconductor group ranks No. 43 out of 197 industry groups that IBD tracks.

