Qualcomm Reports Earnings Today. What Wall Street Expects.

Deteriorating smartphone demand may hurt Qualcomm’s business this year. Investors will get a better insight about industry trends when the maker of mobile processors and 5G wireless chips reports after the market close.

) project that the company will report March quarter revenue of $10.6 billion with adjusted earnings per share of $2.95, up from $1.90. Analysts’ consensus estimate for the current quarter’s revenue is also $10.025 billion.

At the same time, analysts are warning their clients to expect weak results for the smartphone market. Last week, research firm Canalys said worldwide shipments for mobile phones fell 11% year over year in the March quarter due to difficult economic conditions and weakening demand.

On Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowered his price target on Qualcomm to $167 from $223, while maintaining his Overweight rating. “That reduction reflects current challenges in the handset market, which we still view as somewhat temporary in nature,” he wrote. The stock closed at $133.50 on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon reiterated his Outperform rating and $200 price target, but reduced his earnings estimates for this year and next year on smartphone market weakness.

Qualcomm shares were down 27% year to date as of close of trading on Tuesday. For the same period, the





iShares Semiconductor ETF



(SOXX), which tracks the performance of the ICE Semiconductor Index, has declined 26%.

The smartphone chip maker’s results come a day after





Texas Instruments



provided a revenue forecast for the June quarter that was below expectations, citing lower demand in China.

