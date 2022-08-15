QCode Moves Into Unscripted Podcasts With New Slate – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: QCode, the podcast company formed by former CAA agent Rob Herting, is moving into unscripted audio series.

The company has previously focused on scripted stories such as Blackout with Rami Malek and Dirty Diana with Demi Moore but is now expanding its slate to include a slew of entertainment series. These include Tooth and Claw, Crime Scene Queens, Jillian on Love, The Afternoon Special and an untitled monster comedy improv show.

Tooth and Claw features ​true stories of the most extreme wild animal attacks ever documented, told and explained by Wes Larson, a wildlife biologist and animal behavior expert. Larson is joined by his brother Jeff and friend Mike to discuss these encounters.

Crime Scene Queens, hosted by forensic experts Laura and Shelly, dives into the science of true-crime obsession. The pair are looking to “curb the CSI effect” and explain what really goes down at the scene of a crime. It launches August 15.

Jillian on Love, hosted by relationship coach Jillian Turecki, teaches listeners how to have healthier and more fulfilling romantic relationships. The series launches September 7.

The Afternoon Special is a pop culture podcast hosted by Bobbi Miller, who runs a popular TikTok account of the same name. Bobbi will deep dive into topics such as Emmy nominees, classic films and comb over all the tiny details you might’ve missed in Jordan Peele’s summer blockbuster Nope.

Hello from The Magic Tavern’s Adal Rifai and Katelyn Hempstead will host As-Yet-Untitled Monster Comedy Improv Show. The show takes place in the Pacific Northwest where every monster, every cryptid, every urban legend, everything that goes bump in the night, all live together in peace and harmony. In the shadowy riverfront of Spokane, Washington, you’ll find a thriving mini-metropolis of supernatural creatures and the two best friends who’ve sworn to help them solve their problems — no matter how petty. Whether it’s a Sasquatch trying to find a date, a Mummy who lost her evil amulet while rollerblading, or helping the Mongolian Death Worm pursue its dreams, half-vampire Daniel Pier and full-werewolf Claire Dermond will stop at nothing to help their community. The series is a co-production with Wood Elf Media and launches in the fall.

“At QCode, we’re always looking to empower new voices to tell original stories in new formats,” QCode chief strategy officer Steve Wilson said. “We’re thrilled to announce our expansion into unscripted, always-on talk podcasts and can’t wait for listeners to hear these shows.”