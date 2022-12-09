QB Caleb Williams adds three prestigious honors ahead of Heisman ceremony

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year — check.
AP Player of the Year — check.
Walter Camp Player of the Year — check.
Maxwell Award winner — check.
Heisman Trophy —
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is reaping the deserved rewards for his incredible sophomore season after leading the Trojans’ turnaround from 4 wins last year without him to 11 and counting this season.
On Thursday, Williams added Associated Press Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award honors to his growing resume.
He is the first Trojan to receive the AP Player of the Year award since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush won it back-to-back in 2004-05.
The Walter Camp Award, which dates back to 1967, is decided by FBS head coach and sports information directors.
And the Maxwell Award, which dates back to 1937, goes to the best all-around player in college football, as decided by a panel of media, coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.
Williams is now headed to New York City as one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be announced and presented Saturday night.
He has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdown and 4 interceptions while rushing for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He broke the program record for total touchdowns in a season — previously 41 by Matt Barkley (2011) and Cody Kessler (2014) — and his 4,447 total offensive yards ranks first on USC’s single-season list (Sam Darnold previously held the record with 4,225 total yards in 2017). Williams’ 372 rushing yards this season is also the most by a USC QB in the last 70 years since complete records were available. The previous record was 342 by Jim Sears in 1952
Former Trojan Cody Kessler currently holds the USC record for the lowest rate of interceptions in a season with 1.1% (5 in 452 attempts in 2014). Williams is currently at 0.9% (4 in 407 attempts) and on pace to overtake that mark too.
Williams trails only Darnold for the single-season passing yards mark (4,143) and could overtake both that and the completions record (315 by Kessler) if he plays in the Cotton Bowl next month.
In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Williams is also a finalist for the Manning Award, the Davey O’Brien Award and the Maxwell Award. He was named a PFF First Team All-American and to the PFF All-Pac-12 First Team.