QB Caleb Williams adds three prestigious honors ahead of Heisman ceremony

Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year — check.

AP Player of the Year — check.

Walter Camp Player of the Year — check.

Maxwell Award winner — check.

Heisman Trophy —

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is reaping the deserved rewards for his incredible sophomore season after leading the Trojans’ turnaround from 4 wins last year without him to 11 and counting this season.

On Thursday, Williams added Associated Press Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award honors to his growing resume.

He is the first Trojan to receive the AP Player of the Year award since Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush won it back-to-back in 2004-05.

The Walter Camp Award, which dates back to 1967, is decided by FBS head coach and sports information directors.

And the Maxwell Award, which dates back to 1937, goes to the best all-around player in college football, as decided by a panel of media, coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.