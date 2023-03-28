QB Brock Purdy has ‘earned’ the right to ‘take that first snap’ as QB1

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have both spoken about quarterback Brock Purdy at the owner’s meetings this week, and they both said essentially the same thing: were it not for the injury, Purdy would be QB1.

“I think it would’ve been pretty easy if Brock was healthy because of the way Brock played last year,” Shanahan said. “He’d be the starter going into it.”

“We’ve always said we don’t care where you were drafted, if you were drafted, that’s always been our stance,” Lynch said via NFL.com. “We’re still very excited about Trey [Lance], but I think the way Brock played, he probably has earned that right to be the guy.”

Purdy, the 2022 draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, changed the direction of the Niners entire franchise when he replaced the injured Jimmy Garoppolo last year, looking nothing like a rookie as he led the team to the playoffs. He was knocked out of the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles when he injured the elbow of his throwing arm, which turned out to be a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament.

If it weren’t for Brock Purdy’s injury, he’d be the 49ers starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2023 season. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The plan for Purdy’s absence

How long Purdy will be out is still unknown. In early March he had surgery on his elbow, which could take 6-8 months to heal. Shanahan gave his best estimate, noting that they’ll know more in a few months.

“He won’t be able to do anything on the field until, who knows. It can be anywhere from six months to eight months. I think we’ll have a better idea…at three months out of surgery, they’ll have a better idea whether it’ll be six months or eight months. That’s how it heals. That’s all I know and I’m good with that.

“We’ll see in three months if he’ll be ready for camp. If Brock throws, and he’s a little sore, it might be Week 1. I’m hearing at the latest it might be Week 4. It’s all estimations. We’ll see what happens.”

In the meantime, Shanahan said that both Lance and Sam Darnold (who was signed on March 13) would be getting first-team reps in OTAs and training camp while Purdy heals.