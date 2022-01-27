QAnon follower who attacked police at Capitol gets prison

Oxygen

Teen Arrested For Murder Of Ex-Corrections Officer During Kidnapping

Albuquerque police have made a second arrest in a year-old murder that involved a group of armed robbers who used Snapchat to lure at least two victims. Anna Dukes, 18, was arrested by Albuquerque police on Monday for the murder of Elias Otero, 24, on Feb. 11, 2021 as well as the armed robbery and kidnapping of the deceased man’s brother Nicholas Otero, 20, the Albuquerque police announced. A warrant for Dukes’ arrest and that of the alleged shooter, her boyfriend Adrian Avila, 17, was issued by