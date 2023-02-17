Q4 2022 Cambium Networks Corp Earnings Call

Participants

Andrew P. Bronstein; CFO; Cambium Networks Corporation

Atul Bhatnagar; President, CEO & Director; Cambium Networks Corporation

Peter Schuman; Senior Director of Investor & Industry Analyst Relations; Cambium Networks Corporation

Angela Jin; Analyst; JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Erik Loren Suppiger; MD & Equity Research Analyst; JMP Securities LLC, Research Division

George Charles Notter; MD & Equity Research Analyst; Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Paul Essi

Scott Wallace Searle; MD & Senior Research Analyst; ROTH MKM Partners, LLC, Research Division

Simon Matthew Leopold; Research Analyst; Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Timothy Kelly Horan; MD & Senior Analyst; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Timothy Paul Savageaux; MD & Senior Research Analyst; Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Presentation

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Amy, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Cambium Networks’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.

Peter Schuman

Thank you, Amy. Welcome, and thank you for joining us today for Cambium Networks’ fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call, and welcome to all those joining by webcast. Atul Bhatnagar, our President and CEO; and Andrew Bronstein, our CFO, are here for today’s call. The financial results press release and CFO commentary referenced on this call are accessible on the Investor page of our website, and the press release has been submitted on Form 8-K with the SEC.

Atul Bhatnagar

Thank you, Peter. Cambium continued growth in our fourth quarter with revenues of $84.5 million, increasing 4% sequentially, ahead of the high end of our outlook of between $80 million to $84 million announced during the Q3 ’22 quarter call. Profitability remained strong with a gross margin of 49.6%, near the high end of the outlook and EPS of $0.36, exceeding the high end of the outlook. We had a strong finish to the year in North America, with growth in all major product categories and sequential growth for our Point-to-Multi-Point PMP Solutions.

Story continues

Andrew P. Bronstein

Thanks, Atul. Cambium reported revenues of $84.5 million for Q4 ’22. Revenues increased by 4% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 7% year-over-year. On a sequential basis for Q4 ’22, revenues were higher by $3.3 million. The higher revenues were primarily the result of increased PTP revenues for defense products and an increase in PMP products as a result of our 60 gigahertz cnWave and ePMP products, while enterprise solutions decreased after a record Q3 ’22, which included the $5 million catch-up in switching revenues due to supply chain shortages in previous quarters.

Atul Bhatnagar

We delivered a solid quarter of results with increased revenues, excellent profitability and a strong balance sheet, significant new product introductions and a return to growth for our PMP business driven by 60 gigahertz cnWave, 28 gigahertz cnWave 5G Fixed, and the launch of affordable 6 gigahertz fixed wireless PMP solutions. Our Enterprise business remains strong, led by Wi-Fi 6 and 6E wireless savvy switching products and an increased offering of our software-as-a-service solutions, an excellent onboarding of new large managed service providers.

Question and Answer Session

Operator

(Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Simon Leopold with Raymond James.

Simon Matthew Leopold

First, I just wanted to knock out a quick clarification. In the prepared remarks, Atul, I think you talked about the mix being roughly 40% PMP, 40% Wi-Fi or Enterprise and 20% P2P, but I wasn’t sure what time frame you were thinking about those targets, whether that was your 2023 view or something longer term? And then I’ve got a follow-up.

Atul Bhatnagar

Yes. Thanks, Simon. That’s a long-term model. Generally, long-term model for us is 2-year to 3-year time frame. And especially PMP is a very key foundation of Cambium with the resurgence of new products, innovations we are doing with gigabit connectivity, millimeter wave 5G. So that just tells you the confidence we have that in a long-term model, you will see PMP and Enterprise probably equal and PTP about 20%.

Simon Matthew Leopold

And then a little bit more of, I guess, a trending question is around — I have the impression there’s some controversy around the BEAD or government Broadband Equity Access Deployment program funding that, if I’m understanding it correctly, they look at areas where WISPs are providing service and consider them unserved or underserved. And I guess the thought process is that there’d be some risk that the government funds would pay to build out competition to your WISPs customers. And I guess I’m just trying to get a better understanding, I think the WISPs Association is lobbying the NTIA. If you could maybe tell us a little bit about what’s going on and where we are in terms of solving this problem?

Atul Bhatnagar

Sure. So Simon, let me address on both RDOF as well as BEAD. The RDOF, which is the Rural Development Opportunity Fund, actually just approved 2 of our customers for a total of about $700 million. And they plan to deploy 6 gigahertz for that gigabit connectivity. So in the RDOF world, the 6 gigahertz, CBRS, all that stuff is giving mission-critical connectivity. In the BEAD world, as we said — this is the federal infrastructure initiative, as we said, it will be probably early ’24 when the dissemination will happen. And I think the results of our — all the interactions we are having with different folks, it is very clear that wireless will provide a very affordable mission-critical infrastructure, the way it has provided in CAF 1 and CAF 2, the Connect America Fund 1 and Connect America Fund 2.

Operator

And our next question comes from Samik Chatterjee with JPMorgan.

Angela Jin

This is Angela Jin on for Samik Chatterjee. I just wanted to ask one question on the customer verticals. So in the service provider vertical, are you seeing any sort of pause in spend from sort of mid-tier providers? And then on the enterprise side, well, Cambium doesn’t really serve that many traditional enterprise players. Are you seeing the macro impacting hospitality, education, health care verticals and their budgets heading into 2023? And then I have one follow-up.

Atul Bhatnagar

Sure. Thanks, Angela. Let me address the service provider first. So in the service provider, they are moving to next-gen architecture. Actually, Cambium has used the pandemic time frame to completely create the new architectures for gigabit. That’s what we did the last 2 years. So what we’re finding is that if someone is selling last generation architecture with slow speeds, you’re absolutely right, they are not going to adopt that. But if you have gigabit connectivity, you have 60 gigahertz, 5G standards, we are seeing significant activity in our funnel and the number of customers, number of POCs in even ’22 increased quite a bit.

Peter Schuman

You got a follow-up?

Angela Jin

Yes. So I guess moving to my follow-up. So given the ramp in 5G investments and build-outs that are going on in India, could you maybe just walk through what is your exposure to India and your thoughts on potential growth in that region?

Atul Bhatnagar

So Angela, India’s 5G, we are very engaged. I think it will take still a year to 1.5 years for the dust to settle down because their frequency is, I think, 26 gigahertz or so. And we have a — we have very good understanding of what will it take. In general, 5G Fixed addressable market between ’21 to ’26 is going to go from $890 million to $1.6 billion. It’s a 100% increase in those 5 years, 6 years. So we think that 28 gigahertz will be a key market, including India, but gestation might take good solid year to 18 months, but very engaged in that market.

Operator

And our next question comes from Scott Searle with ROTH.

Scott Wallace Searle

Atul, a lot of new products starting to go out the door. I’m not sure if I heard a number, but I was wondering if you could give us some idea of the magnitude of the contribution of 28 and 6 gig? I know it’s early days in the just completed fourth quarter and 60 gig as well, I know it’s starting to ramp up. I’m wondering how — what sort of bundled opportunities you’re seeing with the other newer products? And then I had a follow-up.

Atul Bhatnagar

Sure. Thanks, Scott. Let me go one by one. So 60 gigahertz, we have — now, as we mentioned, we have a couple of million dollars in every new technology. I look for 3 tiers, when do you cross $100,000 in revenue, when do you cross $0.5 million and when do you cross $1 million. So we are now beginning to see many customers in 60 gigahertz crossing million. What that basically means is they are deploying north of 1,000 subscribers. And as Cambium history shows, every new platform we bring, first, we cross the 1,000 barrier, then we cross 10,000 subscriber barriers, then we cross 100,000 subscriber barriers, and it’s a 4-year cycle.

Scott Wallace Searle

Got you. Very helpful. And if I could for a follow-up, on the 6 gigahertz front, we’re waiting for certification and approval from the [FCC] for the ASC before I guess we start to go into more commercial production. So with that in mind, I’m wondering how you’re thinking about the ramp-up into the second half of this year and what’s going to constitute success kind of exiting 2023? And as we think about 2024, how big of an opportunity is that the 6 gigahertz product line? What would be success?

Atul Bhatnagar

Excellent question, Scott. So first of all, 6 gigahertz, United States is leading. I think every other country is observing. Brazil is one of the first ones to come on the band bag. And in our prepared remarks, we did say in Sao Paulo, we work with Brazilian authorities like Anatel and we showed that capability. I think you’ll see many progressive countries adopt 6 gigahertz. And there’s a reason for that. 5 gigahertz is a very well-established frequency, but it’s getting noisy.

Operator

And our next question comes from Erik Suppiger with JMP Securities.

Erik Loren Suppiger

Yes. And just following up a little bit more on some of the product segments. One, how much of your shipments on the enterprise side are Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E at this point? And then secondly, any comments in terms of timing around your fiber products when you think those will start hitting the market? And if they would be a meaningful contributor in ’23?

Atul Bhatnagar

Yes. Thanks, Erik. First of all, Wi-Fi 6 transition in Cambium portfolios happened very successfully. I would say majority of our shipments as of today are Wi-Fi 6 and 6E. So that gives you a pretty good indication majority. And this was the bet we made almost 18 months to 2 years back and has played very well. In terms of fiber timing, we are in beta. We will ship volume Q2 time frame. And our customers are pulling us actually, because one of the things Cambium is known for is ease of deployment, single pane of glass for management, and they are saying since the government dollars are going to be coming on that side as well, Cambium, why don’t you provide us a nice solution. So our plan is where wireless stops, fiber can take over, where fiber stops, wireless can take over, single pane of glass to manage and focus on ease of deployment.

Erik Loren Suppiger

Just real quick on the Wi-Fi 6, are you shipping much Wi-Fi 6E at this point?

Atul Bhatnagar

Some, yes, some. But I think Wi-Fi 6E, it has just so much horsepower in the outdoor arena and indoor arena that I think as of now, some, but I would say most of it is Wi-Fi 6. But that will change in probably ’23 second half and ’24.

Operator

And our next question comes from Paul Essi with William K. Woodruff.

Paul Essi

Yes. A lot of my questions have been answered, but I’ve got a couple of quick ones. In the software area, what percent of the software revenues are now within a SaaS model? And what is the average? Is it a 1-year, 2-year, 3-year contract that you signed with them?

Andrew P. Bronstein

So our — yes, thanks for the question. So as a percentage of our total revenue, if you look at SaaS type revenue that’s recurring in nature, both software and support services together is about 5% to 6% of our total revenue. And most of those deals, they do vary 1-year, 2-year, 3-year, even some 5-year, but I would say, on average, they’re 3-year deals.

Paul Essi

Okay. Okay. Because I know that your deferred revenues are starting to build, and I just wanted to…

Andrew P. Bronstein

Exactly. That’s why. Yes.

Paul Essi

Okay. Okay. And second question, real briefly, have you seen any labor issues? Some of the other companies have expressed a concern that a year or 2 out, there might be some difficulty getting this product out and meeting some of the specs that the government is putting into the grants they’re providing?

Atul Bhatnagar

Paul, I didn’t understand waiver issue. Could you be more specific?

Paul Essi

Well, labor issues with rolling out the installations because [that might be your] bottleneck.

Atul Bhatnagar

Yes. No, we have not heard that. No, no, we have not heard that. We had those issues, I would say in 2020 first half, and then 2020, second half, a little bit, 2021, people figured out how to work, [2022], no, I would not say we have heard labor issues on — at least for our products.

Operator

And our next question comes from Tim Savageaux with Northland Capital Markets.

Timothy Paul Savageaux

A nice quarter. So I wanted to contrast a lot of these positives that you’ve been discussing in terms of PMP, 6 gigahertz, new products, 28 gig, I would imagine the fiber product would go in that bucket, some funding for customers from the government. So there’s a lot of positives there. You appear to be guiding to very, very modest growth in PMP in ’23, like low single digits maybe. And I know there’s kind of some recovery maybe from a seasonal decline in Q1. But I guess, how do we contrast, are we seeing kind of a falloff, quicker than expected falloff of legacy products on the one hand, that’s kind of short term?

Atul Bhatnagar

Yes. Tim, thank you for the question, and an excellent question. Let me give you more insight into this. As I said earlier, I look for million-dollar deals because then I know the technologies are scaling. I think that’s happening on 60 gigahertz. And even as we speak, some of the networks we are conceiving even with 60 gigahertz, the numbers are now beginning to be 5,000 to 10,000 subscribers. So that gives us the confidence that these new platforms are now scaling.

Andrew P. Bronstein

And to just give you a little bit more color as well that you’re right that there will be some level of seasonality in the first quarter with PMP and the revenues in PMP in the first half of the year when you look at it on a year-over-year basis will decline. But in the second half of the year, and this is how we define, getting back to how we define success is that we’ll be exiting the year with double-digit year-over-year and sequential quarter increases as a result of the new products coming into market in PMP. And that will continue, we believe, to accelerate into 2024.

Operator

And our next question comes from George Notter with Jefferies.

George Charles Notter

I — in the past, you guys have talked a little bit about what channel inventory looks like, whether it was kind of above or below average or average. Could you just give us any comments on where you think that is right now?

Andrew P. Bronstein

Yes. So I — so when you break it down, I think that the channel inventory on the enterprise side is a little bit higher than what it’s been running at over the course of the past 12 months or so. Some of that is because of improvements in supply chain and lead times getting a little bit shorter as well and the ability to deliver product into the distributors. So I think that’s what we’re seeing on enterprise, slightly higher. On the PMP side in terms of the — our inventory out of distributors, it’s actually going the other direction. And that’s a sign of the distributors getting ready for some of our new products as well. So I think it’s somewhat balanced out in that fashion.

George Charles Notter

Got it. And then I guess I was also just going to ask about supply chain. I think you kind of answered it there. I mean are you still seeing any big hold-ups on supply chain, golden screw type issues or do you think products are flowing pretty freely now from a manufacturing perspective?

Atul Bhatnagar

So, George, first of all, our all manufacturing subcontractors and the sites are open and operating. As I said, supply chain is improving, but I don’t think it’s — it is not yet normalcy. I think it will be probably mid-’23 when it will reach kind of for us, at least mid-’23 pre-COVID normalcy. There are still shortages on certain parts, but by and large, things have improved. And I think even after Chinese New Year, which is always something we watch carefully. This year, no hiccups, no hiccups, factories are fully open, logistics and freight are continually improving. So, so far, so good.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from Scott Searle with ROTH Capital Partners.

Scott Wallace Searle

Just a quick follow-up on the 6 gig front. I know you’re looking at rolling a dual-mode 6 gigahertz solution product. I thought it was in the second quarter around CBRS, right? So it helps you circumvent some issues as it relates to reliability and BEAD funding. Just wanted to check on the progress of that and make sure that that’s still tracking for the second quarter and kind of what the interest level is that you’re seeing at least early on in dialogues with the wireless ISPs and other carriers on that front?

Atul Bhatnagar

Yes. So Scott, the combo product of 5 and 6 gigahertz will very much be driven by the chips availability. In the beginning, the 5 and 6 gigahertz are 2 different products and CBRS. CBRS 1 is a 3 gigahertz separate frequency, completely different product. So I think this year, you will see us very much gain the experience and then focus on the combo side based on our experience with the customers and also based on availability of chips and all that. So I don’t think the combo part will come right away because I think most of our customers right now are either deploying 5 gigahertz or 6 gigahertz. And CBRS is a completely different product.

Operator

And our next question comes from Timothy Horan with Oppenheimer.

Timothy Kelly Horan

So you have kind of 5, 6, I guess, almost 7 new major products kind of coming out here now. Can you talk a little bit about last time you had this many new services or sorry, new products coming out and what the impact was? And I mean, should we be kind of expecting a material step-up in growth in ’24, ’25 based on all the commentary that you have here?

Atul Bhatnagar

Thanks, Tim. Yes. So while there are new products, if you look at when did we introduce them. A lot of it is about gestation. 60 gigahertz actually was introduced by us almost 18 months back. It’s just that the gestation is now reaching a point where customers understand how to deploy it, they are scaling. 28 gigahertz, we introduced about a year back or so, something like that. And that is also beginning to now enter a point where they’re going to scale. So I think when we say new products, while these are new platforms, some of them were introduced a year or 1.5 years back.

Timothy Kelly Horan

I understand, but I mean they’re all kind of hitting the S-curve of the adoption cycle in the next 6 months to 8 months — in the next 6 months to 12 months, I mean, they’re all hitting almost at the same time, and the same thing with the Wi-Fi products. It feels like — I know they’ve all been [introduce] at different times, but for a whole bunch of reasons, it does feel like we should really see a real acceleration in ’24 and ’25. And I’m not trying to put words in your mouth, but it does seem like they’re all really hitting for ’24?

Atul Bhatnagar

Yes. Tim, I agree with you. I think starting in the second half, you will see some of the acceleration as we mentioned in the 6 gigahertz for example. But ’24, ’25, we will benefit from all these investments we have done in the last almost 18 months. That’s an accurate statement.

Andrew P. Bronstein

[Plus] our product cycles for the older products as well that just in terms of its life cycle will go the other direction as well. So just keep that in mind.

Timothy Kelly Horan

And do you have any — I know it’s early to give guidance, but I mean all things being equal, it should be up from this year’s growth rate. Is that pretty fair?

Andrew P. Bronstein

We really haven’t gone through that level of guidance for our analysis for ’24 yet. But we do — we are — like we said, we are excited about the new S-curves, especially when you look out over the next 12 months and you look at the 6 gigahertz product and the level of volume that, that could mean in starting in the S-curve in the PMP side of the business.

Timothy Kelly Horan

And then do we have any sense of the TAM of the 6 gigahertz product?

Atul Bhatnagar

Yes. I think the way — Tim, you want to think about this is 6 gigahertz is an extension of 5 gigahertz. And the 5 gigahertz Point-to-Multi-Point was about $1 billion TAM. The way you want to think about this is that $1 billion will churn and extend into the 6 gigahertz. That’s the probably the easiest way to think about it.

Operator

I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Peter Schuman, Vice President, Investor and Industry Analyst Relations for closing remarks.

Peter Schuman

Thank you, Amy. During Q1 ’23, Cambium Networks will be presenting and meeting with investors on March 7 at the JMP Securities Technology Conference and on March 14 at the ROTH Annual Conference. In the meantime, you’re always welcome to contact our Investor Relations Department at (847) 264-2188 with any questions that arise. Thank you for joining us, and this concludes today’s call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes today’s quarterly earnings call. Thank you for your participation. You may now log off.