Putters used by PGA Tour players ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained putting

Over the past decade, driving and iron play have taken on greater emphasis at the elite levels of golf. If a player can hit the ball a mile off the tee or produce laser-guided iron shots, he can create a lot of birdie chances, avoid making big numbers and contend on the PGA Tour.

Golfers who are not especially long off the tee or not among the most-elite iron players must make up the difference in other aspects of the game, and typically that means being an excellent putter.

Improvements in manufacturing techniques, the ability to use multiple materials and advancements in the study of how balls react off a putter’s face as they travel toward the hole have helped equipment companies make clubs that perform better. Putter fitting techniques also have improved, helping ensure that golfers have a putter ideally suited to their swing style and not just pleasing to their eyes.

Below is a list of the golfers who rank the highest in strokes gained putting – which means they have the largest edge over the competition based on the quality of their play on the greens – along with the putters they are using.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

10. Billy Horschel, 0.697

Billy Horschel’s Ping putter

Billy Horschel’s Ping putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

PUTTER: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4

[afflinkbutton text=”Ping Sigma 2 Tyne: $219.99 – PGA Tour Superstore” link=”https://www.linkconnector.com/ta.php?lc=160251000012006787&atid=putters+strokes+gained&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fsigma-2-tyne-stealth%2F2000000001379.html”>

9. Matt Kuchar, 0.742

Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

PUTTER: Bettinardi SS28 Tour Department prototype

8. Tommy Fleetwood, 0.747

Tommy Fleetwood’s Odyssey putter

Tommy Fleetwood’s Odyssey putter (David Dusek/Golfweek)

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot Pro 3

7. Beau Hossler, 0.765

Story continues

Beau Hossler

Beau Hossler (Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

PUTTER: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten

[afflinkbutton text=”$299.99 – GlobalGolf” link=”https://globalgolf.pxf.io/7mVyPQ”>

[afflinkbutton text=”$299.99 – PGA Tour Superstore” link=”https://www.linkconnector.com/ta.php?lc=160251000012006787&atid=putters+strokes+gained&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2F2-ball-ten-tour-lined-putter%2F2000000017598.html”>

T-5. Brendon Todd, 0.783

Brendon Todd

Brendon Todd (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

PUTTER: SIK Pro C-Series

[afflinkbutton text=”$499.99 – PGA Tour Superstore” link=”https://www.linkconnector.com/ta.php?lc=160251000012006787&atid=putters+strokes+gained&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2Fpro-c-series-satin-armlock-putter%2F2000000024146.html”>

T-5. Kelly Kraft, 0.783

Kelly Kraft

Kelly Kraft (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa 2-Ball Red

4. Lucas Herbert, 0.820

Lucas Herbert

Lucas Herbert (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X

[afflinkbutton text=”Spider X Single Bend: $279.99 – TaylorMade” link=”https://imp.i366014.net/2rejvQ”>

3. Cameron Smith, 0.922

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron 009M Tour prototype

2. Brian Gay, 1.068

Brian Gay

Brian Gay (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat 2 Tour prototype

1. Tyrrell Hatton, 1.123

Tyrrell Hatton’s Ping putter

Tyrrell Hatton’s Ping putter (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

PUTTER: Ping Vault Oslo

[afflinkbutton text=”Ping Oslo: $279.99 – PGA Tour Superstore” link=”https://www.linkconnector.com/ta.php?lc=160251000012006787&atid=putters+strokes+gained&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pgatoursuperstore.com%2F2021-oslo-h-putter%2F2000000017753.html”>

1

1