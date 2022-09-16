Putin’s ‘revenge’ on Zelenskyy for visiting Izyum makes him look weak, says political expert

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin

“In this situation, everyone and his brother juxtaposes the brave, young, energetic Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy and the Hound of the Bunkervilles, as he is called here, but probably not only here,” he said.

“Journalists are joking about children being quarantined for several weeks before meeting with him, and his government representatives meet with him at a mile-long table. Against this background, Putin, who for years has been building a macho image, the image of a real man, looks absolutely ridiculous and not like a serious political figure.”

This is probably the worst thing for the dictator, the political scientist said.

“In Russia, power, its legitimacy has always been based not on principles, moral axioms, but primarily on the feeling of physical strength of those in power,” Oleshchuk said.

“And now, in this story, Putin clearly demonstrates not strength, but weakness. We saw, by the way, how Russia reacted: with a large-scale shelling of the territory of Ukraine yesterday afternoon. The main target of this shelling was Zelenskyy’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih.”

