Putin’s own personal strip club purportedly shown in photos

Could this be President Vladimir Putin’s personal pervy pleasure palace?

Opponents of the Russian leader this week released a new treasure trove of photos of what they still claim is his secret billion-dollar mansion — including its own seedy strip club.

The images posted online Thursday show extravagances including a theater and casino inside the seaside mansion that Putin last year scrambled to deny was his.

But most startling, they include images of what the plans called a “hookah” lounge — but features a strip pole in the middle of a dimly lit stage rimmed with cushions on the floor.

The images were released by the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), a group set up by poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently behind bars after returning to his homeland after his nearly fatal attack.

The group said plans leaked last year had shown what appeared to be a strip club in the opulent building, but they thought it was too far-fetched to be true. They likened the photographic proof to finding Bigfoot.

“Strip club, hookah lounge, call it what you want — it exists. And it looks much worse than we could imagine,” an FBK member said in a video detailing the new info.

What Navalny had “called the most expensive hookah in Makhachkala turned out to be the cheapest,” a female FBK member also quipped.

The video had already racked up more than 3.9 million views by Friday — still a fraction of the more than 121 million views the first video of the mansion has had.

Putin had denied owning the opulent building last year when it was first reported that he had paid for the construction of the $1.35 billion Black Sea palace, dismissing the reports as “boring.”

A Russian oligarch closely linked to Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, later claimed that he was the “beneficiary” who owned it.

However, FBK insisted it had “received irrefutable confirmation” of its initial report “about how Putin really lives.”