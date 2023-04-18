Putin’s doppelganger visited occupied Kherson and Luhansk oblast, says former Air Force commander

Putin disembarks from a helicopter during a visit to the occupied Kherson Oblast. Published on April 18, 2023

“I believe this is a masquerade. It was not Putin, in my opinion,” Yakubets said.

“Consider how much information we receive, for example, that the leader of the ‘DPR’ (Donetsk People’s Republic) waited for Putin’s visit for six days due to quarantine. And now he is leaving a helicopter and approaching the military, flying to another city, etc.”

“It’s not Putin. It can’t be Putin. He is afraid of catching any infection. It was a masquerade performed by his doppelgangers, of course,” Yakubets concluded.

Speaking about why such a trip took place, Yakubets said “this is aimed at showing the Russian population that their commander-in-chief is capable, visiting the front line, talking to the military. As if he is keeping everything under control and confident in their victories.”

It has long been rumored that Putin uses body doubles, with a former KGB agent even making the claim.

It is believed that Putin has at least three body doubles, said Ukrainian Intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov.

Russian propagandists claimed on March 19 that Putin visited occupied Mariupol at night, but Ukrainian intelligence said they doubted it was actually Putin who had visited the city.

Experts also suggested that it was not the Kremlin despot who attended the church on Christmas Day.

Psychologist and expert in nonverbal communication, Valentyn Kim, does not believe Putin uses doubles, citing the complexity of the procedure.

