Putin’s alleged love child deletes Instagram after verbal abuse over Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s alleged love child has deleted her Instagram account after being heavily trolled in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Luiza Krivonogikh, whose Instagram boasted 84,000 followers, faced severe backlash online since her rumored father gave the orders for Russian troops to attack last month.

As of Monday, all traces of the 18-year-old’s account — which had featured photos of her lavish lifestyle — had been removed.

It wasn’t immediately clear when her page was taken down.

The teen is the daughter of cleaner-turned-multimillionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, who has long been rumored to have been Putin’s mistress in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Before the page was deleted, Luiza’s photos were hit with a deluge of hostile comments, including one that read: “Are U sitting in the bunker?? Like a rat?”

Others accused her of being “the daughter of that devil” and “war criminal.”

“She is guilty of passive complicity. It is the same as most of the Germans in the Nazi period,” one writer said.

Some users commenting on Luiza’s photos urged her to tell Putin to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine.

“Call him — if he loves you … maybe you can convince him not to kill,” a commenter wrote.

Another said, “She could at least show that she does not agree with what her father is doing, somehow influence him.”

Luiza, who also goes by the surname Rozova, hadn’t shared any new photos since she abruptly stopped posting about five months ago.

At the time, it sparked concern from her followers who believed she might have been silenced by Putin after she boasted on Instagram about the $4.1 million Monte Carlo penthouse apartment she shares with her mom.

Vladmir Putin has never acknowledged whether Luiza Krivonogikh is in fact his daughter. EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL

Svetlana Krivonogikh, Luiza’s mother, was reportedly Putin’s mistress. Proekt Media

The penthouse she posted photos of and gushed about on Instagram was detailed in a trove of leaked “Pandora Papers” documents in October.

Putin and Svetlana have never commented on their alleged relationship or Luiza’s rumored paternity. Luiza was outed by the Russian media as Putin’s alleged daughter in 2019.

Putin has two adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his decades-long marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva.

The Russian strongman is alleged to have a string of other children, including four with his mistress Alina Kabaeva, but he has never confirmed the rumors.

Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, was allegedly hiding out in a secure chalet in Switzerland with her children amid the Ukraine invasion, a Page Six source said.

With Post wires