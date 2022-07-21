Putin warned Russian children that they will have to “help” the L/DPR for years

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY, 14:28

Russian President Vladimir Putin, while talking with Russian children via video link, told them that it will take years to “restore” the “L/DPR” [the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics], but that Russia agrees to do so, and the whole country will participate.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency TASS

Details: In response to a schoolgirl’s story about good deeds, Putin suddenly started talking about the “restoration” of the Russian-controlled regions of Donbas. He gave assurances that all of Russia would be involved in this process.

Quote from Putin: “We all have good months, weeks and years ahead to put everything in order (in “L/DPR” – ed.). But we will definitely do it.”

Previously: According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, 89% of Ukrainians consider the return of all territories, including Crimea and Donbas, to Ukraine to be the only acceptable scenario for the end of the war.