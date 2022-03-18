Putin video cut during rally to boost support for Ukraine invasion

by

Reuters

Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-U.S. ties

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday that the Taiwan issue needs to be handled properly to avoid a negative impact on Sino-U.S. relations, according to Chinese media. China says Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province to be brought back to the fold, by force if necessary, is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States. Washington, which is seeking Beijing’s help in restoring peace in Ukraine after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, but is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

