Putin unhappy lover Alina Kabaeva pregnant with another daughter: repor

As he wages war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be welcoming a baby girl with his ex-gymnast lover — and is grumbling that the he already has enough daughters, according to a report.

Putin, 69, has two children with girlfriend Alina Kabaeva, a former champion Olympic rhythmic gymnast who is 30 years younger than the Russian strongman.

The news of Putin’s latest bundle of joy was reported by the General SVR Telegram channel, which is reportedly run by Kremlin insiders.

Putin did not appear to be very excited.

“The news did not at all please the future father and the president of Russia in one person, who expressed the opinion that there were already enough children, and even more so, daughters, which upset Alina Maratovna very much,” the anonymous post stated, using Kabaeva’s first and middle names.

Kabaeva is rumored to have two boys and twin girls with the Russian president, all of whom were born in Switzerland, sources told Page Six earlier this year. She and the children had been holed up in a secret location in the country, sources said.

In May, the same Telegram account reported Kabaeva was once again pregnant, posting: “Putin found out his mistress is yet again pregnant — and by the looks of it this wasn’t planned,” The Sun reported.

The Russian president is reportedly not happy to have a new baby girl on the way. Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

Kabaeva has been said to be Russia’s “Secret First Lady” since 2008, Best Image / BACKGRID

Putin also has two daughters from his previous marriage to Russian flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebneva: 36-year-old Maria Putina, who uses the surname Vorontsova and is the co-owner of Nomenko, a health care investment firm, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, a former competitive dancer who runs an artificial intelligence initiative at Moscow State University.

The oligarch is also additionally reported to have a “secret daughter,” Luiza Rozova, also known as Elizaveta Krivonogikh, whom he had with her mother Svetlana Krivonogikh — Putin’s alleged lover in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Putin and Kabaeva, who was born in Uzbekistan, first met after she notched a gold medal for Russia at the Athens Olympics in 2004, which thrust her into the national spotlight. By 2008 she became Russia’s rumored “Secret First Lady.”

Her strength, flexibility and skill with the ball and ribbons of rhythmic gymnastics earned her praise as “the most supple woman in Russia.”