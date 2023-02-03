Putin threatens West “not only with armoured vehicles” for giving Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would respond “not only with armoured vehicles” to those who send tanks to the borders of the Russian Federation, and also boasted of Russia’s “many friends” around the world, including in North America.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: “Those who involve Germany in a new war with Russia, and even more, irresponsibly declare it as an accomplished fact, those who expect to win over Russia on the battlefield, probably do not understand that the modern war with Russia will be completely different for them.

We do not send our tanks to their borders. But we have something to respond with, and the matter will not end with the use of armoured vehicles. Everyone should understand that.”

Details: Putin believes that Russians have absorbed the “heritage of the winners” “with their mother’s milk”. The president of the aggressor country also did not forget to mention the “Banderites” [colloquial term for members and supporters of the faction of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists led by Stepan Bandera, who Russia claims to be targeting in Ukraine – ed.] and “Hitler’s followers” who are fighting against Russia.

In addition, Putin stated that Russia has “many friends”, in particular in North America: “We have many friends. Moreover, all over the world, in particular on the American continent, in North America, in Europe.”

