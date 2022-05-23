Putin survived assassination attempt two months ago

LONDON – The head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an alleged assassination attempt two months ago.

Speaking to the Ukrainian news outlet, , Major-General Kyrylo Budanov said that there was an “unsuccessful” attempt against the Kremlin leader’s life at the start of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor.

“Putin was assassinated,” Budanov told the news outlet. “He was even attacked in the line of, as they say, representatives of the Caucasus not so long ago. This is non-public information. Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really took place…It was about 2 months ago.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Talent and Success Educational Foundation via videoconference at the Sirius Educational Center for Gifted Children in Sochi, Russia, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Pravda said that the full interview with the intelligence chief would air on Tuesday.

for the documentary, “The Putin Interviews” with the director Oliver Stone, it was said that the Kremlin leader had escaped at least five assassination attempts.

, Budanov told that he was “optimistic” about Russia’s defeat, suggesting that the loss would lead to Putin being removed from power by the end of the year.

“It will eventually lead to the change of leadership of the Russian Federation,” Budanov said. “This process has already been launched.” When asked if a “coup” was underway, he told Sky News: “Yes. … They are moving in this way, and it is impossible to stop it.”

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. (uscc.org.ua)

According to Sky News, Budanov doubled down after it was suggested that he was spreading propaganda. “It’s my job, it’s my work — if not me, who will know this?” he said.

Budanov added in his interview that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian forces’ military tactics have not changed, despite their shift in focus to eastern Ukraine.

“The breaking point will be in the second part of August,” he said. “Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year. As a result, we will renew Ukrainian power in all our territories that we have lost, including Donbas and the Crimea.”

Sky News noted that the major general’s prediction that Russia would invade this year — at a time when other officials were skeptical — had been correct.

