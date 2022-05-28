Putin signs a law admitting people to the army under contract up to age 65

IRYNA BALACHUK — SATURDAY, 28 MAY 2022, 13:05

The Russian army is to accept personnel up to the age of 65 to work under contract – a law on this has been signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Source: the Russian news outlet TASS

Details: Putin has signed a law abolishing the age limit for concluding the first contract with the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the State Duma website, people will now be able to serve in the army under a contract until they reach retirement age (which is 60 for women and 65 for men – ed.).

Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister clarified that it will be possible to sign the first contract for military service in Russia up until the age of 50.

Russian law used to provide that [Russian] citizens aged 18-40, and foreign nationals aged 18-30, could sign their first contract for military service.

Background:

On 25 May, the State Duma passed a law in three readings abolishing the age limit for concluding the first contract for military service in Russia.