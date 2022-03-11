Putin says Russia continuing all energy exports, including through Ukraine

Reuters

Fearing Russian shelling, Ukrainians try to shield their heritage

After Russian forces began attacking Ukrainian cities such as Mariupol, museums and local authorities rushed to protect their heritage, stowing away precious artworks, religious icons, and fortifying national monuments. In the cobblestoned western city of Lviv, a team led by restorer Andriy Fedoryshyn has been using plexiglass, fire-proof padding and heavy duty canvas to protect statues outside their 18th century baroque cathedral. “After having seen how Russia is destroying residential blocks and infrastructure facilities in our cities, we realized that preventive measures are needed to protect Lviv architectural landmarks,” Fedoryshyn told Reuters.