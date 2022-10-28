Putin outraged by assassination of Iranian general Süleymani

ALONA MAZURENKO — THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:08

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has publicly shown his outrage at the assassination of Iranian general Kasım Süleymani.

Source: Putin during his speech on 27 October

Quote: “They took Süleymani out, killed the Iranian general; you could have had a whatever opinion on Süleymani, but he was an official of another state. They killed him on the territory of the third country and said “yes, we killed him”. What is this, where do we live?”

Background: Kasım Süleymani, an Iranian general and a leader of special forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed in January 2020.

Donald Trump, the US President at that time, stated that the US Army had successfully carried out a targeted strike on his command; as a result, Süleymani, the number one terrorist in the whole world was killed.

On 25 October 2022, Javad Kikh, a commander of Basij organisation, and Mehid Molashakhi, Colonel of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, were killed in Iran.

According to some information, those commanders were the ones responsible for supplying Iranian-made kamikaze drones to the Russian Federation for the war against Ukraine.

Both Russia and Iran deny their cooperation. Israel (Iran’s opponent) has sent the proof of these countries’ cooperation to the USA and Ukraine.

The cooperation between Russia and Iran can change Israel’s position regarding sending weapons to Ukraine.

