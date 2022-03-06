‘Putin must fail’, says Johnson as he lays out six-point plan

A semi-conscious woman is attended to by Ukrainian soldiers after crossing the Irpin river – AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

On Sunday, Boris Johnson will issue a plea to world leaders to match their words on Ukraine with action as he sets out a six-point plan for tackling the crisis.

Writing in The New York Times, the Prime Minister stated: “Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression. It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order – we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force.

“The world is watching. It is not future historians but the people of Ukraine who will be our judge.”

Meanwhile Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that China opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine.

Mr Blinken said the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The two spoke by phone on Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Mr Wang called for negotiations to resolve the immediate crisis, as well as talks on creating a balanced European security mechanism. Mr Wang said the US and Europe should pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s eastward expansion on Russia’s security.

​​Follow the latest updates below.

06:47 AM

Russia targeting populated areas as in Chechnya and Syria

Russia has targeted populated areas in a similar way to Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, however, its advance is being slowed by Ukrainian attacks on supply lines, according to UK military intelligence.

It added that the scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continues to surprise Russia.

06:15 AM

US officials travel to Russia’s ally Venezuela for talks, Reuters reports

Senior US officials travelled to Venezuela on Saturday for talks with President Nicolas Maduro’s government, seeking to determine whether Caracas is prepared to distance itself from close ally Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

The trip, the highest-level US visit to Venezuela in years, comes as part of a US effort to isolate President Vladimir Putin. Some analysts also see U.-sanctioned Venezuela as a potential alternate source of oil supplies should Washington attempt to restrict Moscow’s energy shipments.

US and Venezuelan officials held a round of talks on Saturday but reached no agreement, Reuters reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. It was unclear whether a further meeting would be held.

05:49 AM

Russian troops headed to Kaniv hydroelectric plant

Russian troops are headed towards the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, about 100 kilometers south of Kyiv, The Kyiv Independent is reporting.

In an earlier report the General staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said: “The occupier intends to seize another important infrastructural object – the dam of Kaniv Hydro Power Plant.”

05:27 AM

RFE/RL suspends operations in Russia following Kremlin attacks

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has suspended its operations in Russia amid pressure from authorities.

The organisation said its journalists there have been continuously threatened, intimidated and harassed by authorities and its operation been the subject of bankruptcy proceedings.

“These Kremlin attacks on RFE/RL’s ability to operate in Russia are the culmination of a years-long pressure campaign against RFE/RL, which has maintained a physical presence in Russia since 1991 when it established its Moscow bureau at the invitation of then-President Boris Yeltsin,” the company said.

The announcement comes as Russians could now face prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading information that runs counter to the government’s position on the invasion of Ukraine.

RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said: “Following years of threats, intimidation and harassment of our journalists, the Kremlin, desperate to prevent Russian citizens from knowing the truth about its illegal war in Ukraine, is now branding honest journalists as traitors to the Russian state.”

04:59 AM

Some 3,000 Americans have volunteered to fight in Ukraine, reports VOA

Around 3,000 Americans have pledged their commitment to the cause in Ukraine and fight against the Russian invasion, Voice of America reports.

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the formation of an “international legion” of foreign volunteers to help fight the war as Western nations continue to abstain from getting involved in the war militarily.

04:33 AM

Russian plan to repatriate alleged spies at UN, CBS reports

A Russian plane has apparently been authorised to land in the US to repatriate members of Russia’s UN mission accused of spying.

The plane is expected to arrive in New York on Sunday afternoon, according to CBS News citing a Russian diplomat.

Last month, The United States expelled 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations over national security concerns.

04:20 AM

Ukraine armed forces releases update

Ukraine’s armed forces say they shot down four Russian helicopters, five planes and one unmanned aerial vehicle in the past 24 hours.

“Significant losses were inflicted on the personnel and equipment of the occupying forces”, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces in an update.

“Several air raids were made on columns of enemy equipment, and the losses are being clarified,” they added.

The update added that Russian forces continue to concentrate their efforts on encircling the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mykolayiv, reaching Luhansk and Donetsk, and creating a land corridor with Crimea.

In Mariupol, which came under blockade on Saturday, the report says Russians continue to block the city and carry out artillery shelling of the city’s civilian infrastructure.

04:01 AM

‘Ukraine is bleeding but has not fallen’

Ukraine is bleeding but has not fallen, and stands with both feet on the ground, said Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

Applauding the country’s armed forces in pushing back Russian forces on a number of fronts, Mr Kuleba said “the myth of the unbeatable and almighty army is already ruined.”

He said the defence forces have achieved some major successes over the past 24 hours and that the Russians keep bearing devastating losses on the ground.

“Ukraine is bleeding but Ukraine as not fallen and stands with both feet on the ground,” he said.

03:24 AM

Crowds of Ukrainian men line up to join army

Crowds of men have been lining up in Kyiv to join the Ukrainian army.

An order from Ukraine’s government prohibited men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to keep them available for military conscription.

But some like Volodymyr Onysko volunteered to fight.

“We know why we are here. We know why we defend our country. And our guys that are actually standing there and fighting Russian military forces,” he told Sky News. “We know what we are doing and that’s why we will win.”

Others, like British Army veteran Mark Ayres, travelled to Ukraine to help.

Mr Ayres said the Ukrainian people have been inspiring and “it’s galvanized everybody.”

“I’ve got no illusions. I’ve got no romantic ideas of war or like ‘I’m going to be some hero’ or make a difference . but it is what I do,” he said.

03:18 AM

Biden working with Congress to secure more funding for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden is working with Congress to secure additional funding as he reiterated his concern over the attack on a nuclear power plant earlier this week.

Mr Biden, who spoke on Saturday evening with President Zelensky, said he welcomed the moves by Visa and Mastercard to suspend payment services in Russia, adding that his administration was working closer with Ukraine to offer more support and with Congress to secure more funding.

“President Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine and is working closely with Congress to secure additional funding.”

“President Biden reiterated his concern about the recent Russian attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, and he commended the skill and bravery of the Ukrainian operators who have kept the reactors in safe condition. The leaders also discussed the recent talks between Russia and Ukraine.”

03:10 AM

Ukrainians protect their country and statues

Volunteers have been weaving camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army.

For fear of damage, volunteers are also covering and wrapping statues and windows on several of the historically significant structures.

Volunteers weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army – Anadolu Agency

Volunteers weave camouflage nets – Anadolu Agency

Volunteers weave camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army – Anadolu Agency

Statues are wrapped up around Lviv Town Hall – Anadolu Agency

03:02 AM

Zelensky thanks Musk for Starlink support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk for giving Ukraine access to his company’s satellite-internet system, Starlink.

“I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds,” Mr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

“Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities.”

He joked that they discussed possible space projects, which he would talk about “after the war”.

03:00 AM

US tells China that Moscow will pay a high price

China said it opposes any moves that “add fuel to the flames” in Ukraine.

In a phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the principles of freedom and sovereignty.

The US State Department said Mr Blinken underscored that the world is acting in unison in response to Russian aggression and ensuring that Moscow will pay a high price.

China has broken with the US, Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

China said that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations should be respected, but that sanctions create new issues and disrupt the process of political settlement.

02:57 AM

01:27 AM

