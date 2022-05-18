Putin is assured that he cannot be the first to launch a nuclear strike

ROMAN PETRENKO

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Borisov, has said that Russia cannot be the first to strike a nuclear strike.

Source: Borisov, quoted by the Russian information group “Interfax”

Details: Borisov referred to the military doctrine of a nuclear strike, which reportedly forbids Russia to be the first to launch a nuclear strike.

Quote from Borisov: “According to our doctrine, according to our strategy, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation would use a nuclear strike only in retaliation. According to the doctrine, we would not be the first to attack.

Our president, the commander-in-chief, has two naval officers carrying a so-called nuclear suitcase nearby at all times.

In the case of threats detected by air and space defence and missile attack warning systems, in the event of a launch, the fact of the attack, its trajectory, and the location of the crash would be determined – these are the criteria for retaliation.”

For reference: But he is lying.

According to Russia’s military doctrine, the country reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in response to the use of nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction against it or its allies, as well as in the event of aggression against Russia with conventional weapons, “if the very existence of the State is threatened”.

Background :