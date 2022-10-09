Putin convenes Russia’s Security Council, his press secretary comments on possibility of enacting nuclear doctrine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SUNDAY, 9 OCTOBER 2022, 21:35

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, has said that speculation about the possibility that the explosion on the Crimean Bridge may trigger Russia’s nuclear doctrine is “an incorrect formulation of the question”.

Source: Dmitry Peskov, in a comment for Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: “No. It is a totally incorrect formulation of the question,” he said, responding to a question whether Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words mean that the explosion at the bridge, aimed at destroying crucial civilian infrastructure of Russia, raise the possibility of triggering Russia’s nuclear potential, and whether it falls within the scope of the nuclear doctrine.

Earlier, Peskov reported that Putin would conduct a meeting with members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on Monday, 10 October 2022.

“The Security Council meeting is planned for tomorrow. We will tell you about topics after the President’s speech,” Peskov stated, replying to a question when the Council was going to meet and if the explosion on the Crimean Bridge would be discussed there.

Previously: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine’s Security Service of blowing up the Crimean Bridge. He has also called the explosion a terrorist attack directed at destroying Russia’s critical infrastructure.

Background:

A large fire broke out on the railroad portion of the Crimean Bridge on the morning of 8 October.

Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have claimed that a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that 3 people were killed.

Later, the occupiers stated that the movement of cars and buses across the Crimean Bridge resumed. Additionally, freight and passenger train traffic was restored.

According to a source of Ukrainska Pravda, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) is behind the explosion on the Crimean bridge. At the same time, the Security Service itself stated that they could comment on their role or any Ukrainian state body’s role in the explosion only after complete victory in this war.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, shared a video of the fire on the Crimean Bridge accompanied by the song “Happy Birthday, Mr President” [referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s birthday on 7 October – ed.], and Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Ukraine’s Ministry for Digital Transformation, posted an amusing image of the Russian air defence system. At the same time, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has described the explosion on the Crimean Bridge as a manifestation of the conflict between Russian security forces.

