Putin appears fidgety at church service during illness rumors

New footage of Vladimir Putin appearing unsteady, fidgeting and biting his lips during an Orthodox Easter service in Moscow on Sunday has added to suspicions that the Russian leader is seriously ill.

The frail-looking strongman is seen swaying during the Mass conducted by the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed its leader’s so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin, 69 — dressed in a dark blue suit, a white shirt and dark purple tie — holds a red candle as he stands in Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral alongside Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a candle during an Orthodox Easter service, late on April 23 in Moscow. AFP via Getty Images

The warmongering president shifts uncomfortably, sticks out his tongue and bites his lips as Patriarch Kirill announces that “Christ has risen” – joining other members of the congregation with the reply, “Truly he is risen.”

Putin, who crossed himself several times, otherwise did not speak.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (center) and Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin (right) attend Orthodox Easter mass led by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill at the Christ The Saviour Cathedral. Getty Images

Last week, he was seen looking bloated and awkwardly gripping a table for support in a clip released by the Kremlin from a meeting with his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss the fate of the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The video showed Putin and his key adviser “both depressed & seemingly in bad health,” tweeted Anders Aslund, a Swedish economist who was previously an adviser to Russia.

Former UK politician Louise Mensch said the footage appeared to back earlier reports that “Vladimir Putin has Parkinson’s disease.”

Other reports have suggested that Putin has recently had 35 secret meetings with a cancer doctor — and has become so paranoid about his health that he has turned to unconventional therapies.

The Russian leader is said to bathe in blood extracted from deer antlers, which are hacked off while they are growing and still full of fresh blood, according to Russian investigative outlet The Project.

Believers say the baths improve the cardiovascular system and rejuvenate the skin, the outlet explained.

The Kremlin has denied any allegations that Putin is in poor health.

With Post wires