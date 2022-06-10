Putin allegedly told not to make ‘lengthy’ public appearances

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s doctors have reportedly advised him not to make an “lengthy’’ public appearances because of his “unstable health.’’

The claim was made on the Telegram channel General SVR, which is purportedly run by a Kremlin military source.

The account claimed Thursday that Putin appeared to become ill — suffering from “a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness’’ — after appearing on video with advisers a few days ago.

Putin has been plagued by rumors that he suffers from cancer.

“The president needed urgent medical assistance,’’ the anonymous channel claimed.

So when Putin began “preparing to answer the questions of the Russian citizens in late June-early July … his doctors advised him not to make any lengthy public appearances in the near future,’’ the account said.

“The indefinite postponement of the [question-answer exchange] is due to the unstable health of Vladimir Putin.

“Perhaps if Putin’s health can be stabilized, the [exchange] will be held in August,’’ it said. “The president’s indisposition has recently become increasingly difficult to conceal.”