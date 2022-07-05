Putin aide Maria Zakharova posts sexy video of herself fondling strawberries

As Russia wages war in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s top propagandist Maria Zakharova posted a seductive video of herself playing with strawberries.

The video, titled “Our Own Harvest,” shows the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman sucking sexily on two red berries to the tune of the patriotic Russian song “Kalinka,” performed by the Red Army Choir.

In the three-minute video, she caresses the fruit with her mouth and tongue, pursing her lips and gazing into the camera, as the song gets faster and faster, finally climaxing in a piercing falsetto.

Zakharova, 46, who is the very first female spokesperson in the history of Russia’s Foreign Ministry and has held the job since 2015, says nothing in the video, which she posted on her Telegram Channel Saturday.

Known for her combative communications style and quick-witted barbs, Russia’s troll-in-chief is famous for wearing bright red lipstick and frequently posting suggestive selfies in which she provocatively poses in strapless dresses.

Edgars Rinkēvičs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, a former Soviet state, mocked Zakharova’s strawberry video on Twitter, using the Russian phrase, “Liking it or not, endure, my Beauty,” a saying that refers to forced sex, implying that she is forced to tell lies as Putin’s spokesperson.

Zakharova fired back at him on her Telegram Channel, with the suggestion he might be gay, writing: “Edgars, Beauty is not your specialty. Find a handsome one and let him endure. I am not yours. Or is this your next ‘coming out?’”

Zakharova also declared on her Telegram Channel that pork should become a national foodstuff of Ukraine, mocking UNSECO for registering Ukrainian borscht, the beet-based soup, as part of Ukraine’s “intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding” — a move that angered the Russians who believe their borscht is superior.

This is not the first time Putin’s minions have hit their adversaries with sexual innuendo.

At last month’s G-7 summit, Boris Johnson, seen with French President Emmanuel Macron, mocked Putin’s habit of going shirtless for publicity shoots. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Putin fired back at the G-7 leaders saying they would look “disgusting” shirtless. AFP via Getty Images

Last week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov taunted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for being “a dream case study for Sigmund Freud,” after Johnson speculated that if Putin were a woman, he wouldn’t have attacked Ukraine.

At the G-7 summit in Germany on June 26, Johnson mocked Putin’s habit of going shirtless for publicity shoots and jokingly urged his fellow world leaders disrobe to “show them our pecs.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined in, saying they should all try “bare-chested horseback riding.” In return, Russian tabloid Moskovskiy Komsomolets shot back that the leaders should undress “to show that they’re tougher than Putin.”

Putin also blasted the G-7 leaders, saying that they would look “disgusting” topless and should “stop abusing alcohol and other bad habits, and instead do physical exercise and take part in sports.”

Rebekah Koffler is the president of Doctrine & Strategy Consulting, a former DIA intelligence officer, and the author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America.” She also wrote the foreword for “Zelensky: The Unlikely Ukrainian Hero.”