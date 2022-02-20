Putin agrees to talks with Ukraine, European security org

Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Sunday to hold three-way talks with Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe amid repeated US warnings Russia plans to invade its eastern neighbor, according to a report.

The meeting, to be held Monday, was scheduled during a phone call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, a French official told Reuters.

The two leaders reportedly clashed during the call over who’s to blame for rising tensions in eastern Ukraine.

Macron said Russian separatists were responsible, while Putin pointed the finger at Ukraine, a French presidential adviser said.

The OSCE is made up of 57 countries in Europe, North America and Asia that aims to ensure peace, stability and democracy through non-binding, consensus-based decisions.

Vice President Harris said that the Biden administration believes that a Russian invasion is a very real threat. Alexandra Beier/Getty Images

According to the report, the talks will be held via phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine and French President Emmanuel Macron. Hannibal Hanschke – Pool/Getty Images

A Russian Iskander-K missile is launched during a military exercise at a training ground in Russia on February 18, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Tanks and armored vehicles move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

Earlier Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters after a meeting of the Munich Security Conference that “we are talking about the real possibility of war in Europe​” for the first time since the end of World War II.”

Harris also noted President Biden’s assertion last week that, based on intelligence, “we believe that Putin has made his decision. Period.”