Pussycat Dolls Found Out About Their Reunion Tour Cancellation from Nicole Scherzinger’s Announcement

The Pussycat Dolls React

The Pussycat Dolls/Youtube

Nicole Scherzinger apparently forgot to notify her fellow Pussycat Dolls that their long-awaited reunion tour has been cancelled.

The Grammy Award nominee, 43, announced the tour’s cancellation Friday on her Instagram Story, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge in the Omicron variant.

“Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!” she wrote. “With the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be cancelled.

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.”

RELATED: The Pussycat Dolls Drop Steamy Video for New Single ‘React’ Ahead of First World Tour in 10 Years

“I can’t put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy – Love and blessings,” Scherzinger concluded.

Pussycat Dolls Found Out About Their Reunion Tour Cancellation After Nicole Scherzinger’s Post

Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram

However, her fellow group members Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar claimed they weren’t officially informed of the cancellation until the rest of the world was, releasing a joint statement on social media. They also posted a photo of the two of them, which Sutta, 39, captioned, “True sisterhood.”

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled,” they wrote in the statement. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that.”

“Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for. To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately it’s out of our control,” they added.

Story continues

“We all had big dreams for this brand to expand especially creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment. Thank you to all the fans that supported us unconditionally and love us to no end. We will always honor the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is. This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on…” they concluded.

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin also released a statement about the tour’s cancellation. “Myself and all the girls have been waiting on the re-scheduled reunion tour dates for a long time, all of us working so hard to make it happen,” she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pussycat Dolls Found Out About Their Reunion Tour Cancellation After Nicole Scherzinger’s Post

Jessica Sutta/Instagram

“We have been so excited to go out & connect with such incredible fans and give them what they truly deserve. All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that’s what it takes to be a team player in a ‘BAND.’ Let’s not forget there are 5 other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard. To all of our beautiful fans, we’ll see u soon. We love you!” she continued.

“There are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light,” Antin, 60, concluded.

Antin sued in September, alleging that Scherzinger refused to participate in the tour unless she receives a 75% share of Pussycat Dolls Worldwide — a claim Scherzinger’s attorney said was “ludicrous and false.”

The group had been gearing up for their first tour in more than a decade since they reunited to perform on The X Factor UK in 2019. All members were planning to return for the tour, entitled Unfinished Business, with the exception of Melody Thornton.

Scherzinger previously spoke to PEOPLE about the possibility of a reunion. “Your guess is as good as mine,” she said in Jan. 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger’s Attorney Fires Back at Pussycat Dolls Founder After Lawsuit

“I wouldn’t be opposed to [a reunion], because I love the girls, I miss the girls,” Scherzinger added. “It’s been out there, but nothing’s set in stone.”

The Pussycat Dolls were formed by Antin, a choreographer, as a burlesque troupe in 1995. By 2003, they evolved into a musical group after Antin struck a deal with Interscope Geffen A&M Records.