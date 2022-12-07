Purdue women withdraw from holiday tourney as Las Vegas Invitational fallout continues

The Purdue women’s basketball team has withdrawn from a tournament in Las Vegas, according to the Associated Press, as the fallout from a Thanksgiving tournament involving the Indiana women’s basketball team continues.

Purdue was scheduled to play in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic at South Point Arena from Dec. 19-21. Dayton and Texas A&M also withdrew. The tournament is hosted by Destination Basketball, which also hosted the Las Vegas Invitational — a tournament that IU coach Teri Moren said caused the growth of the sport to take “a couple steps backward.”

Purdue will visit Texas A&M at 2 p.m. on Dec. 21 instead.

“After careful consideration, we determined it best to disassociate our basketball program from the event in Las Vegas,” Purdue women’s basketball coach Katie Gearlds said in a statement. “We are excited to keep Texas A&M as an opponent this season and appreciate the efforts made by both of our schools’ administrations in rescheduling the contest for Dec. 21.

“It is our hope that individuals inside and outside of women’s basketball can collectively continue to support the sport’s tremendous upward trajectory by focusing on the safety, welfare and elevation of its student-athletes.”

Tournament operations manager Brett Seymour told the AP it’s “better for us” that Purdue, Dayton and Texas A&M withdrew. Campbell, Cleveland State, Jacksonville State, Lindenwood and Utah Tech are still scheduled to participate.

“The five teams that are going to be at the South Point were five teams we already had,” Seymour said. “To be honest, our other five are happy they aren’t there anymore because they like it as a non-Power 5 event. We took those three to help. It’s OK. It’s really actually better for us because they’re not there this year for that particular event.”

The Las Vegas Invitational drew nationwide scrutiny due to concerns about accommodations and player safety.

Games were held at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in what resembled a conference room. Seating for fans was essentially nonexistent. Teams were reportedly not provided with towels and had to bring their own from their rooms. An Auburn player was injured in a game against Colorado State, and it took paramedics more than 30 minutes to arrive.

The lack of medical professionals onsite caused Moren and the IU coaching staff to consider not playing their second scheduled game of the tournament.

“As women’s basketball coaches, we’re trying to move our game forward,” Moren said after Indiana beat Memphis on Nov. 26. “It felt like … we’d taken a couple steps backward in this moment. We have an obligation to grow our game, and we completely missed on this opportunity. You have a lot of really good teams that are here representing their conferences. I see all these other tournaments going on, and footage of that. This was a major miss in my opinion in terms of helping to grow this game.”

