Purdue Secures Seven Seed In Big Ten Tournament, Set To Play Wisconsin

After Purdue’s 77-69 loss to Minnesota on Sunday, the Boilermakers have secured the seventh seed in next week’s Big Ten Tournament.

Katie Gearlds’ group will take on ten seed Wisconsin on Thursday at 6:30 ET on Big Ten Network. Purdue beat the Badgers 73-61 on New Year’s Day earlier this season. Gearlds is 1-2 against Wisconsin during her tenure at Purdue as well, with both losses coming in her debut season.

This year’s women’s basketball Big Ten Tournament will be played in Minneapolis at the Target Center for the first time in history. The tournament will start on Wednesday, March 1st, and run through Sunday, March 5th.

Purdue has been the most successful program in the Big Ten Tournament, winning the postseason tournament nine times since it started in 1995. Purdue’s 45 Big Ten Tournament wins are just two behind Ohio State’s all-time mark of 47.

Despite their historical success, the Boilermakers are amid a decade-long drought, last winning the tournament in 2013.

Gearlds and Purdue will look to return to their winning ways in 2023 but would have to spring several upsets to do so. If Purdue defeats Wisconsin, it will set up a date with two seed Iowa on Friday evening in the quarterfinals.

At 18-9 and 9-8 in conference play, Purdue is on track to snap its seven-year NCAA Tournament drought. Following the loss to Minnesota this afternoon, a win could be needed to put the finishing touches on a resume that would send them back to the big dance.