Purdue Quarterback Michael Alaimo Enters Transfer Portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Tom Dienhart of On3 was the first to report the news.

Alaimo’s transfer comes a day after freshman quarterback Brady Allen decided to come back to Purdue and remove his name from the transfer portal. Purdue also brought in former Texas quarterback Hudson Card from the transfer portal following the departures of Aidan O’Connell and Austin Burton heading into next year.

The redshirt-sophomore appeared in three games this season and four total in his college career thus far. In four games, Alaimo has 74 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also accounted for 8 carries for 25 yards during his time at Purdue.

Alaimo is a former four-star prospect from Montvale, New Jersey and was part of Purdue’s 2020 recruiting class. He chose Purdue over West Virginia, Michigan State, North Carolina, Cincinnati and others.

The departure of Alaimo leaves Purdue with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster heading into the offseason. Hudson Card, Brady Allen and incoming freshman Ryan Browne make up the quarterback room for new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.