CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In a game-of-the-year-type of afternoon, No. 4 Purdue outlasted No. 17 Illinois in double overtime to score a major résumé win and a pivotal win toward the Big Ten race, 96-88.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.