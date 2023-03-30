Purdue Offensive Lineman Sione Finau Enters Transfer Portal

Purdue offensive lineman Sione Finau announced Thursday that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer.

Finau came to Purdue last off-season from Florida International. The veteran was a reserve behind Marcus Mbow and Spencer Holstege at both guard positions in 2022. He started Purdue’s Citrus Bowl matchup with LSU following Holstege entering the portal.

During the first week of spring practice, Finau got snaps with the first team offense at guard and was expected to be a key cog in the trenches for the Boilermakers.

With Marcus Mbow’s potential move to right tackle, the battle for the other guard spot oppositeJalen Grant is now up for grabs. Jared Bycznski and incoming transfer Ben Farrell are two candidates to step up.