Purdue Offensive Lineman Daniel Johnson Returning For Sixth Year

Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Daniel Johnson has told Boiler Upload that he plans to use his extra year of eligibility and return to Purdue. 2023 will be Johnson’s sixth-year of college football and second with the Boilermakers.

Johnson transferred to Purdue in April of 2022 after spending four years at Kent State. The Canada native played in 14 career games with the Golden Flashes, playing both left and right tackle during his time there.

This season, Johnson stepped into a starting role following Cam Craig’s career-ending back injury. The fifth-year senior played in five games overall and started against both FAU and Minnesota. He played right tackle for the Boilermakers in 2022 but has the ability to play both tackle spots on the offensive line.

Johnson’s return provides Purdue with another veteran presence on an offensive line with a few question marks. Left guard Spencer Holstege transferred to UCLA early in December and leaves a void at the left guard spot. Holstege started 31 games for Purdue during his career.

Starting tackle Eric Miller has not yet announced his decision on whether he too will use his extra year of eligibility. On top of that, two-year starting center Gus Hartwig suffered a season-ending leg injury late in the season and a timetable for his recovery has not been announced.

Johnson figures to compete for a starting job in 2023 under Ryan Walters and Purdue’s new staff.