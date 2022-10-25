Purdue looks to get healthy during off week

Jeff Brohm’s team is off this Saturday, but he won’t be kicked back in his barcalounger flipping between games.

Coming off a 35-24 loss at Wisconsin, Brohm and Purdue have work to do during this off week. It is a chance for the Boilermakers to catch their breath and reset.

“We’ve got a good stretch of teams coming up,” said Brohm. “And we gotta get ready to go.”

The Boilermakers are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten with much to play for in the four November games. If Purdue wins out, it would win the West Division and play in the Big Ten championship game. To do so, the Boilermakers must navigate the following games:

Iowa, Nov. 5

at Illinois, Nov. 12

Northwestern, Nov. 19

at Indiana, Nov. 26

“So, we’ll continue to tweak things as we can to get ready for Iowa,” said Brohm.

In his previous five seasons at Purdue, Brohm’s teams have been OK coming out of off weeks. Not counting the 2020 COVID season, which had an unconventional schedule, Purdue has gone 3-2 coming out of byes under Brohm (see chart).

“Well, I hate to say, the common theme is we normally lose going into the bye week and that’s miserable,” said Brohm. “But, that’s football. So, all I can say is you got to use it for motivation and hopefully our team does and sometimes it depends on what opponent you have coming up next.

“People can say whatever they want, Iowa plays good defense, has won a lot of football games, they run the football. If we don’t play well, we’re gonna lose.”