Purdue Lands Penn State Transfer Cornerback Marquis Wilson

Wilson’s commitment follows a visit to West Lafayette over the weekend. He chose Purdue over offers from UConn, West Virginia and Virginia among others in the transfer portal.

Ryan Walters and Purdue landed a transfer defender from the portal Tuesday morning as former Penn State cornerback Marquis Wilson committed to the Boilermakers.

Originally a three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, Wilson played four years with the Nittany Lions. During his time in Happy Valley, he played in 38 career games, recording 57 total tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and four forced fumbles. As a junior in 2022, Wilson had 18 total tackles, a forced fumble, and two pass breakups.

Wilson provides an immediate jolt to the Purdue secondary, which Walters and Kevin Kane identified as a need throughout spring practice. He will join Stanford import Salim Turner-Muhammad in arriving on campus this summer.

The Boilermakers are also poised to land D-II All-American cornerback Shon Stephens, who is awaiting a hardship waiver to gain a seventh year of eligibility.

Those impending additions will add to the group of current Purdue cornerbacks Jamari Brown, Brandon Calloway, and Jah’von Grigsby.

Wilson also becomes the eighth transfer landed by the Boilermakers this off-season and fifth on the defensive side of the ball, joining Turner-Muhammad, Isaiah Nichols, Anthony Brown, and Malik Langham.