Purdue Lands Commitment From 2024 Safety D’Mon Marable

“They made me feel like it was a family,” Marable said. “I’ve been on a lot of other visits, but they just felt different.”

On Monday afternoon, Purdue added to its 2024 recruiting class as safety D’Mon Marable announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via Twitter. Boiler Upload spoke to Marable about his decision to join Purdue, which came after taking a visit to campus.

The Clinton, Tennessee native saw his recruitment pick up in recent months, earning several Power 5 offers in the process. He ultimately chose the Boilermakers over Ole Miss, Louisville, Colorado, Minnesota, and Boston College, among others.

After starting his high school career as a versatile outside linebacker, Marable is slated to move to safety full-time for his senior season. During his standout junior campaign, Marable posted impressive numbers from his outside linebacker post. He tallied 87 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks while forcing three fumbles and an interception.

Marable also played on the offensive side of the ball and was Clinton High School’s second-leading receiver with 27 catches, 489 yards, and five touchdowns.

When he arrives on campus in 2024, Marable will join the Boilermakers’ safety room for defensive coordinator Kevin Kane. Joining the new-look Purdue defense was one of the main factors why Marable committed, as he sees himself having a lot of success in West Lafayette.

“My future’s bright at Purdue. The defensive coordinator and defensive staff, they are some guys in that defensive room,” Marable said. “I feel like I can be successful in that.”

The versatile Marable sees former Illinois safety Sydney Brown as a player he compares himself to. The Purdue commit shared that he believes he can play at that level or better during his college career.

Marable is a hard-hitting defender that also showed his versatility in coverage, matching up with slot receivers in some packages. He will be a player that could move around the Purdue defense when he gets to West Lafayette.

Ryan Walters and company secured Marable as the fifth prospect to commit to Purdue in the class of 2024, joining Marcos Davila, Hudauri Hines, Jaden Ball, and Jordan King. Marable also joins Hines as one of two defenders in the class thus far.