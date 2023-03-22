Purdue Football Names Marcus Johnson as Offensive Line Coach

Coach Walters moved quickly though, as Spring Ball was only five days away when Mattox chose to leave the program, eyeing Marcus Johnson from Missouri, Walters , and Johnson coached with one another before.

It was stated that he was leaving due to “personal reasons”. It was a disappointing loss in my eyes, as I loved another connection to the state of Texas, and he was a rising coach in college football.

Coach Matt Mattox , who was hired early in the month of January to lead the Purdue Offensive Line, officially left the program, less than a week ago.

It was announced on Twitter, yesterday, that Marcus Johnson was now the offensive line coach. Initially, I was worried about who would replace Mattox in such a short time, but in the end, Johnson may be the better overall hire, as he has previously worked with Coach Walters and has a plethora of Power-5 experience.

During his last three years at Missouri he has served as the Run Game Coordinator for the offense, and two years as the Associate Head Coach.

During his three years as the run game coordinator, the Missouri Tigers averaged 158 yards per game on the ground. Johnson played his college ball at Ole Miss, where he would be selected in the second round of the NFL Draft, by the Minnesota Vikings.

He would have a five-year NFL career, before entering the coaching ranks of college football. From 2011 to 2012, he served as the assistant strength coach for Duke, then from 2013 to 2015, he was the Blue Devils’ Offensive Quality Control Coach.

He eventually transitioned to an on-the-field role for the Blue Devils, where he was the offensive line coach for the team during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, before heading to Mississippi State for 2018 & 2019.

His final stop before coming to Purdue would be at Missouri, where he served as previously mentioned, as the Offensive Line Coach, Run Game Coordinator, and Associate Head Coach.

Welcome to West Lafayette, Coach Johnson!