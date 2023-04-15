Purdue Defense Takes Step Forward During Spring Scrimmage

Purdue’s new-look defense is rounding into form as spring practice draws to a close. The Boilermakers wrapped up their second spring scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, and head coach Ryan Walters was pleased with how the Purdue defense performed.
“Good work, some good back and forth. Felt like we took a step forward defensively for sure. Not a whole lot of missed tackles out there. The guys [are] making competitive plays, not a lot of missed assignments, so it was good,” Walters said.
The Purdue defense had possibly its most successful day a nearly month into the spring slate, shutting down the high-powered Air Raid offense led by quarterback Hudson Card. Before watching the film, Walters liked the improvement his defense showed.
“I mean, you always gotta check the tape, but other than like the last two series, I feel like defensively played a lot better than they have of here late,” Walters said.
After a more calculated approach to the last scrimmage this spring, Saturday was more simplified as Walters said the Boilermakers “just played football.”
During the Boilermakers’ last scrimmage, the Boilermakers worked on specific down and distances and had a more controlled plan for the scrimmage. On Saturday, Walters shared that they started drives in the red area, the 25-yard line, and the opposite 40-yard line but just played football from that point forward.
Despite having a more challenging day at the office than he had previously experienced in West Lafayette, Hudson Card came up big at the end of the practice session. The Texas transfer provided a spark for the Boilermakers’ offense, according to Walters.
“I mean Hudson Card, I keep talking about him, you know. He made a couple good throws there at the end to sort of give the offense some momentum,” Walters said.
Card has been better than advertised since making the move from Austin to West Lafayette, and that trend continued Saturday afternoon. Walters, offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane have sung Card’s praises throughout the spring as he takes over the starting quarterback role with the Boilermakers.
The new signal caller was one of the standouts identified by his head coach from the scrimmage. Walters also named Deion Burks, Nic Caraway, and Yanni Karlaftis as Boilermakers that stepped up during the intra-squad battle, although the list could go on and on.
“I mean, I could rattle off a bunch of guys,” Walters said.
As Purdue heads into the final week of spring practice, the main objective is simple. Stay healthy. The Boilermakers have fallen victim to the injury bug as they attempt to bring in a new era during the month of April.
“I want to see us remaining healthy. That is the goal. Obviously, you come out and compete and get some good reps but definitely want to stay healthy this last week,” Walters said.
The Boilermakers have been without over a dozen players for the entire spring practice slate thus far, including projected starters on both sides of the ball Gus Hartwig, Kydran Jenkins, Broc Thompson, Garrett Miller, and Isaiah Nichols.
Several other top reserves have also been sidelined along with the key contributors. That group of hobbled Boilermakers includes Damarjhe Lewis, Scotty Humpich, Prince Boyd Jr., and Daniel Johnson.
Those difference makers’ absences have left Purdue in a bind as the spring schedule rolls along, particularly on the defensive side of the football. Walters believes his defense could look vastly different by the season opener on September 2nd.
“Guys that have had some experience aren’t out there right now. Obviously, the transfer portal opened today. I’m sure we’ll add some numbers. It could look a lot different, it could not. It just depends,” Walters said.
On the same day as Purdue’s second scrimmage, the NCAA Transfer Portal spring window officially opened across college football. The new staff has been active in bringing additional talent to West Lafayette already, and that will continue over the next two weeks.
Earlier this week, Purdue picked up a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer defensive lineman Malik Langham to help add to the depth in the trenches. The Boilermakers also have a number of offers still outstanding for several available players in the portal.
Purdue’s injury woes are also impacting the team’s plans for a traditional spring game for college football programs each year. The Boilermakers will not hold a spring game but instead a final spring practice next Saturday at Folk Field.
With the lack of depth becoming a cause for concern, Ryan Walters and his staff decided to utilize the date as a final practice before wrapping things up until summer workouts.
“I don’t want to just go out there to have a session that’s not geared toward getting us better in the fall. So, in my mind, with where we’re at from a roster standpoint and a program standpoint, the best thing to do is have a practice,” Walters said.
Purdue will look to get as close to total health as it can before fall camp in August, and that process begins with being cautious as spring practice finishes up next weekend.