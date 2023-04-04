Purdue Commit Myles Colvin Makes 2023 Indiana All-Star Roster

Myles Colvin finished his Heritage Christian career averaging 19.5 points a game while grabbing 5.8 rebounds a game. The 2023 Purdue commit will join Matt Painter’s program in the summer as a Rivals four-star and the only player in the 2023 class for Purdue.

But his high school career isn’t quite over with yet after being named to the Indiana All-Star roster for 2023.

Colvin has had a busy week, coming off his representation at the high school dunk competition in Houston as part of the Final Four festivities. Now he will join a talented group of Indiana high school players to take on the Indiana Juniors on June 7th (2024 Purdue commits Jack Benter and Kanon Catchings will be representing Brownstown Central and Brownsburg for the Junior team) before a doubleheader against the Kentucky All-Star team on June 9th in Owensboro, KY and then in Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 10.

The team will be coached by Ben Davis’ Don Carlisle after he led Ben Davis to an undefeated State Championship season.

Myles Colvin will play alongside Cathedral’s Xavier Booker who will also be headed to the Big Ten in the summer when he joins Michigan State’s squad next season. Penn guard, Markus Burton, a Notre Dame recruit set to play for Micah Shrewsberry next season is also named to the team.

Cathedral’s Jaron Tibbs was said to be in consideration for the team, but Tibbs, a Purdue football recruit, had a conflict because of his football commitment.