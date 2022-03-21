Purdue beats Texas in NCAA Tournament action

The No. 3 seeded Purdue Boilermakers meet No. 6 Texas in East Region NCAA Tournament action.

The Boilermakers (28-7) defeated Yale in the first round while the Longhorns (22-11) beat Virginia Tech.

The winner meets March Madness upstart Saint Peter’s in Sweet 16 action.

Final: Purdue 81, Texas 71

Purdue (29-7) is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.

Trevion Williams scores 22 points, Jaden Ivey adds 18 and Zach Edey has 11 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. scores 11 and Ethan Morton is the unexpected scorer with 8.

Purdue goes 33-of-46 on free throws and is +13 in rebounds. The Boilermakers commit only 4 second-half turnovers.

Marcus Carr scores 23 points, including 4-of-8 3s, for Texas (22-12), and Andrew Jones adds 17.

Up next for the Boilers: No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s on Friday night in Philadelphia.

1:10 left 2H: Purdue 74, Texas 71

Texas narrows it to 74-71 on a Marcus Carr 3 with 1:30 left.

Jase Ferbes has a 4-point play to make it 72-66.

Jaden Ivey hits a 3 with 2:40 to go to make it 70-62.

4:26 left 2H: Purdue 65, Texas 58

Trevion Williams scores 7 straight Purdue points, followed by an Ethan Morton 3 to put Purdue up 65-56.

Timmy Allen, Texas’ leading scorer for the season, fouls out with 6:25 to go with just 2 points.

7:39 left 2H: Purdue 59, Texas 52

Trevion Williams (18 points) has consecutive baskets and Purdue is on a 7-0 run.

Texas’ Christian Bishop scores off of an offensive rebound to tie it at 52. Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. responds with a 3.

Purdue is in the double bonus and has committed just 2 fouls in the second half with 11+ minutes left. The Boilers are 21-of-31 from the line.

11:58 left 2H: Purdue 48, Texas 46

Caleb Furst’s 3 — just Purdue’s second of the game — puts Purdue ahead 46-44.

A Dylan Disu basket with 15:52 left gives Texas a 41-40 lead, its first since the middle of the first half.

15:58 left 2H: Purdue 40, Texas 39

The start of the second half feels like the start of the game as Texas dictates the action. Marcus Carr is up to 18 points.

Jaden Ivey’s first shot attempt of the game is memorable. It’s a slam off an offensive rebound by Mason Gillis.

Halftime: Purdue 36, Texas 30

Despite going scoreless for almost 10 minutes as Purdue reeled off 20 straight points, Texas remains close.

Trevion Williams has 14 points and Zach Edey 7. Purdue is shooting 50% overall but has just 1 3-pointer and 7 turnovers.

Marcus Carr has 11 points and Andrew Jones 8. The Longhorns have 6 3s despite overall poor shooting.

Purdue has 13-2 edge in made free throws and is +5 in rebounding.

3:43 left 1H: Purdue 30, Texas 24

Marcus Carr’s 3 brings the Longhorns back into it. Timeout, Purdue.

Texas scores with 5:19 to go. Purdue leads 28-16. Then Texas forces a turnover that turns into a dunk.

6:08 left 1H: Trevion Williams powers Purdue

He has 12 points on 6-of-6 from the field and Purdue leads 26-14. Texas hasn’t scored since 15:07 remained in the first half — 15 straight misses from the field. Purdue bringing the smothering defense.

7:37 left 1H: Purdue 24, Texas 14

Trevion Williams has 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Purdue is 8-of-12 and has score 16 straight points.

Texas is frigid, down to 23.8% from the field and has gone without a field goal for 7+ minutes.

11:21 left 1H: Texas 14, Purdue 13

Turnovers: Purdue 5, Texas 2. 3-pointers: Purdue 0, Texas 3. Fouls: Purdue 5, Texas 2.

Trevion Williams gets his first foul. Caleb Furst into the post.

14:48 left 1H: Texas 14, Purdue 8

Longhorns have 3 3-pointers. Boilers have 2 turnovers.

Trevion Williams scores Purdue first 6 points.

Zach Edey’s first shot attempt is rejected by Christian Bishop. Edey commits a foul on the next Purdue possession. Trevion Williams enters a minute it.

Purdue-Texas tipoff is set for 9:06 p.m. ET

Iowa State’s victory over Wisconsin took a while, so the Boilermakers-Longhorns game is set for 9:06 p.m. ET.

Purdue football represents

