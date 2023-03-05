Purdue basketball vs. Illinois updates, score, highlights from Big Ten finale

One thing is certain with the final Big Ten game upon us: Purdue will be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament after securing an outright title with a 63-61 win at Wisconsin on Thursday.

Every seed after that? It gets a little confusing. Seven teams are tied in second place with 11-8 records. The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-10 overall) is one of those teams.

The Boilermakers (25-5 overall, 14-5 Big Ten) are 3-4 in their last seven games. Today’s game will be the first time it has faced Illinois this season.

Sam King and Akeem Glaspie will have live updates throughout, and we will have highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Purdue basketball:Purdue didn’t get what it thought it was with David Jenkins; it got more

4:12 left 2H: Purdue 65, Illinois 61

Purdue hasn’t scored in over 2 minutes. Things are getting tight for the Boilermakers, who once had a 24-point lead in the second half. Illinois is outscoring Purdue 35-18 in this half.

7:30 left 2H: Purdue 63, Illinois 52

While Purdue is being outscored 26-16 in the second half, the Boilermakers are shooting 52% from the floor (Illinois is shooting 48%).

12:20 left 2H: Purdue 57, Illinois 44

Illinois continues to outscore Purdue in the second half (18-10). The Illini have heated up a little from 3-point range and are now shooting 33% (5 of 15).

15:10 left 2H: Purdue 54, Illinois 36

Illinois opened the half with a 10-7 run. Zach Edey now has 11 points and is 4 of 6 from the floor (67%).

HALFTIME: Purdue 47, Illinois 26

Brandon Newman made 4 3-pointers in the first half and is shooting 5 for 8 from the floor (63%). As a team, Purdue has made 62% of its shots.

Newman leads the team with 15 points while Braden Smith has 14. Smith has made 6 of his 8 shots from the floor (75%). Zach Edey and Trey Kaufman-Renn have 8 points each.

Illinois has made 40% of its shots (10-25) but is just 1-8 from 3-point range (13%). Sencire Harris leads the Illini with 7 points off the bench.

Story continues

1:38 left 1H: Purdue 40, Illinois 26

Purdue is 5 of 11 from 3-point range (46%). Brandon Newman has made 3 of 6 3-point attempts (15 points total) while Braden Smith has 14 points and has made both of his 3-point attempts.

3:55 left 1H: Purdue 30, Illinois 23

Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn set a pick against Illinois’ Sencire Harris and Harris went down hard. The play set up a 3-pointer by Braden Smith.

Kaufman-Renn went to check on Harris after the play.

7:28 left 1H: Purdue 25, Illinois 20

After a slow start, Illinois is right back in this. The Illini went on a 12-2 run for around 6 minutes before Zach Edey scored a basket to give the Boilermakers a 5-point lead at the break.

11:49 left 1H: Purdue 21, Illinois 13

Right before the timeout, Illinois’ Ty Rodgers shoved Purdue’s Trey Kaufman-Renn but the officials didn’t see it.

The scoring has been spread out for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith (6 points), Zach Edey (5 points) and Brandon Newman (5 points) lead the team.

Purdue’s shooting has only gotten better. The Boilers are now shooting 75% from the field.

15:49 left 1H: Purdue 11, Illinois 4

Purdue scored 11 straight points to open the game, but Illinois has since scored 4 in a row. Brandon Newman has a team-high 5 points for the Boilermakers.

17:46 left 1H: Purdue 8, Illinois 0

Great start for the Boilermakers. While they have the top seed in the Big Ten tournament, they are looking to secure a No. 1 in the NCAA Tournament, so they have a lot to play for today.

Braden Smith leads Purdue with 4 points so far.

Purdue basketball vs. Illinois time, TV channel, radio

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

TV: FOX

Radio: 96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 83, and here.

Big Ten basketball standings

Through March 4

Team / conference record / overall record

Purdue / 14-5 / 25-5

Illinois / 11-8 / 20-10

Indiana / 11-8 / 20-10

Northwestern / 11-8 / 20-10

Iowa / 11-8 / 19-11

Michigan State / 11-8 / 19-11

Michigan / 11-8 / 17-13

Maryland / 11-9 / 20-11

Rutgers / 10-9 / 18-12

Penn State / 10-10 / 19-12

Wisconsin / 8-11 / 16-13

Nebraska / 8-11 / 15-15

Ohio State / 5-15 / 13-18

Minnesota / 2-16 / 8-20

Zach Edey stats

The Purdue big man averages 22.1 points per game, 13.1 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 31.7 minutes. Edey has 23 double-doubles this season.

Purdue basketball schedule

The Boilermakers finish the regular season by hosting Illinois on Sunday. The Big Ten tournament is March 8-12 in Chicago.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Purdue basketball vs. Illinois: Live updates, score, video highlights