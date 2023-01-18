‘Punky Brewster’ Producer Main Event Media Moves From All3Media To Religion Of Sports With Production Deal – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Main Event Media, the production company behind Peacock’s Punky Brewster reboot and Netflix dating format Dated and Related, is moving to Religion of Sports with an exclusive production deal.

The deal sees the company move from All3Media, where it was previously housed, having been launched by former Objective Media exec Jimmy Fox in 2017.

Main Event Media will now be a production label under Religion of Sports, which was founded by Tom Brady, Michael Strahan and Gotham Chopra.

It will serve as Religion of Sports pop culture arm. Main Event also produces series such as United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell for CNN, Netflix true-crime doc Girl in the Picture, YouTube’s Defying Gravity: The Untold Story of Women’s Gymnastics, HBO Max’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles and Nickelodeon competition series Top Elf.

Religion of Sports produces sports related content including Tom vs. Time, Stephen vs. The Game, Greatness Code, Man in the Arena, and Shut Up and Dribble.

Fox, who was previously head of development at Ben Silverman’s Electus, will remain as President of Main Event Media and will remain attached to several projects in partnership with All3Media currently set up at various networks.

Main Event Media executives Emily Bon and Stephanie Valentin will also move over as VPs of development.

“First off, I am beyond grateful to the leadership of All3Media for the past nine years and everything we’ve accomplished together,” said Fox. “After sitting with Gotham and hearing his vision for the growth of Religion of Sports as a home for creators across all genres of storytelling, I was extremely inspired and saw clearly how Main Event could complement an already flourishing operation… also, I was told they have an NBA Jam arcade machine in the office which really sweetened the deal.”

“Part of our mission at Religion of Sports as we grow has been to be a platform for prolific creators to strut their stuff,” added Gotham Chopra. “I couldn’t be more excited for Jimmy and his talented team at Main Event Media to join the ROS family – even though his Warriors beat my Celtics in last season’s NBA Finals.”